Unclassified UFO Report Reveals What the Government Actually Knows About Mysterious UAPs

The long-awaited UFO report has arrived from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and, well...it's exactly what most expected. The nine-page report — titled Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — includes two appendixes and details the government's current stance on UAP.

As reported earlier this month by the New York Times, the report neither confirms nor denies UAP are from this planet. The very first line of the report's executive summary suggests "the limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP."

The executive summary goes on to report the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) "concentrated" on UAP sightings between 2004 and 2021. Furthermore, "most" of those sightings studied for the report were physical objects that appeared on "multiple sensors" including radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers, and visual pilot observation. Yet the Task Force wasn't able to determine where most of these crafts came from.

"UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security. Safety concerns primarily center on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain," the report says. "UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology."

Since the issuance of the report, politicians involved with the United States intelligence community have issued statements on the nine-page document.

"It has become increasingly clear that unidentified aerial phenomena are not a rare occurrence and our government needs a unified way to gather, analyze, and contextualize these reports," Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a statement. Schiff chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner (D-VA) offered a similar statement. "The frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities," Warner added.

To further explore UAP and their presence on Earth, the report recommends more resources from the federal government. "The UAPTF [Navy's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] has indicated that additional funding for research and development could further the future study of the topics laid out in this report," it adds.

You can read the full report here.