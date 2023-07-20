Universal Orlando Resort Developing DreamWorks-Inpsired Land for 2024

Universal Orlando Resort today announced plans to develop a DreamWorks-inspired land for 2024, introducing new attractions based on franchises like Shrek, Trolls, and Kung-Fu Panda. This comes on the heels of the 2022 closure of Shrek 4-D, the long-standing attraction that left some fans wondering whether the lack of any new Shrek movies might be driving the ogre from the park. Not so, it seems -- which makes sense given the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and persistent rumors that new Shrek is coming soon.

Th DreamWorks land digs into some of the most popular IP available to Universal outside of Fast and Furious, and will presumably play into planned new releases from the Trolls and Kung-Fu Panda franchises in the next year and a half or so. Trolls Band Together is coming soon, and just got its rating from the Motion PIcture Association.

Here's how Universal describes the plans:

"As guests step into this new land, their imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights and sounds that surround them. They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.

The new DreamWorks land, coming to Universal Studios Florida, is part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal's commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments."

They also promise more details coming soon, and encouraged fans to keep checking back at their website.

Trolls Band Together teams returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay. The movie is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour— are huge earners for the company and have received awards love, including an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and legions of young fans from all over.

Here's how Dreamworks describes the film: "After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

"But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

Trolls Band Together will be in theaters on November 17.