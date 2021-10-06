Universal Studios Announces Closing of Shrek 4D

Shrek 4D is closing and Universal Studios fans found out today. Multiple outlets are reporting that the attraction in Orlando will be shuttering its doors in 2022. Universally Driven managed to get a copy of the memo to the staff members and now people from all over the country are sharing their memories of the familiar stop at the theme park. Any of these destinations changing rides around and opting for more modern attractions is hardly a new idea. But for something like Shrek, that held some real resonance among fans who came of age near the turn of the millennium. You can still see people celebrating the film and it’s sequels as recently as this year. Animation for families may have gone in some different directions, but no one can doubt the impact of a series like Shrek. You have to wonder if the announcement that made it’s way out today has anything to do with the Pokemon partnership between Universal and the video game brand that became public this week.

Thanks to @JoeTheTM for the picture. Looks like it’s time to say goodbye to our favorite green ogre.



Shrek 4D to close in January 2022. 🧇 pic.twitter.com/E0WgbqfEwM — Universally Driven (@UniversalDriven) October 6, 2021

Vice president of Attractions Operations at the park wrote a letter to team members about the closure. They don’t know what else is going to be there in Shrek’s place at the park.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Attractions Team Members, As you may have already heard, Revenge of the Mummy will be experiencing a maintenance closure beginning in January and will remain closed through late summer 2022. Mummy is such a popular attraction, so this will be tough on our Guest, but we will re-open with necessary technical improvements. Of course, we will temporarily relocate the valued Mummy Team Members while the ride is down.”

“Additionally, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Shrek 4D in January 2022. This attraction has had a great run and is beloved by our Guests. Thank you to all who have been a part of serving the nearly 75 MILLION Guests over the last 18 years. As with Mummy, we will relocate all affected TMs and celebrate our last days with our Guests and TMs. More details to come on that. As soon as there are new details about what will Shrek, you will be amongst the first to know. The future is surely bright here at Universal Orlando. Thank you for all that you do each and every day!”

Will you miss Shrek 4D when it goes away next year? Let us know in the comments!