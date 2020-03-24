Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando Extending Their Closure Dates

Universal has delayed the re-opening of both its Orlando and Hollywood locations until April 19th, per a statement released via the company’s social media platforms Tuesday afternoon. Originally closed through the end of the month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Universal’s move marks the first delay in a world of cancellations and could signal the same moves from other theme parks such as Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. Universal announced on March 12th that it would be closing both locations through March 28th. Now, not even two weeks later, the reopening has been delayed a full three weeks, at the very least.

“We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort through April 19 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority. This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk,” a statement on the Universal Orlando resort Twitter page reads.

“The Universal Orlando Resort Hotels have also temporarily suspended operations,” the statement adds. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.”

The Universal Studios Hollywood Twitter has a similar statement, confirming the west coast location would also be closed through April 19.

When the entertainment company first announced the closure of the theme parks, the CityWalk at both locations remained open. Shortly after Universal announced it would temporarily be closing up shop, Disney announced a similar measure. Prior to closing for the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland had only closed two times prior — on the day of mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and immediately after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” the park confirmed in a closure statement.

“The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will. Continue to pay cast members during this time.”