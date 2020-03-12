Universal Studios Hollywood Closing Over Coronavirus Concerns

It hasn't been long since the coronavirus was officially labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and the disease is moving as quickly as ever. With countries doing its best to limit the public's exposure to COVID-19, more and more events are finding themselves cancelled, and that has prompted Universal Studios Hollywood to shut its doors for the time being. Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed it would be shutting down operations due to the coronavirus outbreak in a new statement:

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation. Universal CityWalk will remain open. We will provide timely updates as conditions evolve.”

This move comes after Disney Parks confirmed its decision to shut down operations at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the park, but Disney Parks has chosen to shut down in the interest of public health and safety.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," the park confirmed.

"The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will. Continue to pay cast members during this time."

Disney Parks' decision is a major one as Disneyland has only closed three times before now. It first closed on the national day of mourning following President John F. Kennedy's assassination as well as the Northridge earthquake and September 11th, 2001.

