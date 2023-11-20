How to Celebrate the Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist destination all year long, with the summer months seeing surges in popularity when school is out and guests have a chance to cool off at Universal's Volcano Bay water park, while the months leading to Halloween see guests flocking to the destination to participate in Univeral Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Luckily, there's plenty more reasons to head to the destination throughout the rest of 2023, thanks in large part to the resort's holiday festivities kicking off just last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to partake in the holiday events, experiencing all the excitement the resort has to offer. As fans can experience all year, Universal Orlando Resort is home to a number of beloved brands, offering all-new ways for fans of Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, and more to immerse themselves in these whimsical worlds. These franchises are honored in unique ways for the holidays, taking the excitement to entirely new levels. Scroll down to see what fans can enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort during their holiday festivities and head to Universal Orlando Resort's official website to purchase tickets for holiday festivities, which run through December 31st.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando Resort, with fans being able to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of both Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, making guests feel as though they've become characters in the beloved story. With the buildings in Hogsmeade being adorned in fake snow, visiting the park in the cooler months makes for a more authentic experience as compared to the sweltering temperatures of the summer, but the fun doesn't stop there. Once night falls in Hogsmeade, fans can witness "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" light show projected on Hogwarts, replicating the sights and sounds of holiday-themed moments from the franchise, which culminates in fireworks. Additionally, The Frog Choir, as well as Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees, can be spotted in the area with holiday-themed performances. No trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is complete without a cup of butterbeer, which is served in a warm version during the holidays.

Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) At Universal Islands of Adventures, fans can immerse themselves in the whimsical worlds of Dr. Seuss all year long, but for the holidays, the attraction brings to life the dastardly Grinch for the "Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular." The live performance recreates the events of the classic tale How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, including beloved musical selections. Fans can even meet the Grinch himself for photo ops and book a slot at The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, where you'll be joined by the mean, green one himself, as well as other Dr. Seuss characters.

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) With Universal Orlando Resort being home to various beloved characters, Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's delivers a larger-than-life experience with floats and balloons honoring all your favorite characters. From Despicable Me to Madagascar to Shrek and more, the parade puts a holiday spin on all of these beloved figures to help you ring in the holidays each night. The parade culminates with Santa Claus himself, lighting a massive Christmas tree to make for a memorable experience. Despite the warm weather in Florida, Universal even manages to make it snow during the parade, a surprising experience that makes you feel like you're in a winter wonderland.

Earl the Squirrel (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) As the unofficial Universal Orlando Resort lore would tell it, back in the mid-2010s, the park's massive Christmas tree saw lighting outages that were chalked up to a pesky squirrel chomping on the wiring. This birthed the legend of "Earl the Squirrel," a figure who was embraced by Universal and saw subsequent years including Earl in its tree, with each year seeing it moved to a new location. Earl is back once again this year, sending fans on a scavenger hunt to see Earl's new location as he pops out sporadically from the massive decoration. Fans can honor Earl with photo ops at the park, as well as with all-new merchandise at various Universal gift stores.

Mannheim Steamroller (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) Between holiday performances in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, there's lots of musical opportunities for fans at Universal Orlando Resort, though it doesn't stop there, as Mannheim Steamroller, the top-selling holiday artist of all time, will be hosting concerts at the park in December. While fans can hear beloved holiday tracks all day throughout the parks, seeing Mannheim Steamroller performing beloved classics will bring your holiday cheer to new heights. Mannheim Steamroller will be performing on December 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th.