Harry Potter's Death Eaters Heading to Wizarding World at Universal Orlando This Fall

The Harry Potter franchise is full of all manner of intimidating threats, some of the most iconic being the Death Eaters, who are devout followers of Voldemort. While The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort has already allowed guests to explore the dark nooks and crannies of Knockturn Alley, this year will see the Death Eaters themselves making appearances at the park, amplifying the fear and terror of your visit just in time for Halloween. Additionally, all-new merch honoring the Death Eaters will be unveiled for guests. The Death Eaters will be appearing at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort from September 1st through November 4th.

"A sinister energy will fill the air in Diagon Alley as guests encounter the villainous Death Eaters -- devoted followers of Lord Voldemort who do not shy away from the practice of the Dark Arts. This interactive live entertainment experience puts guests face to face with these fanatic witches and wizards as they roam through London, lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley, and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord.

"Also, while visiting Diagon Alley, guests can shop for a variety of Death Eater-themed merchandise to embrace their sinister side. From dining at the Leaky Cauldron to taking home a unique wand from Ollivanders or even experiencing the multi-dimensional thrill ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, there are countless ways for guests to immerse themselves in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter -- Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida."

This isn't the only unsettling experience fans will get to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort beginning September 1st, as the iconic Halloween Horror Nights will be kicking off to usher in the Halloween season. This year, haunted houses will be immersing fans in the worlds of Chucky, The Exorcist: Believer, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, and more. Throughout 10 haunted houses, fans will not only get to enter the worlds of iconic franchises, but also get to experience entirely original worlds created by Universal Studios.

