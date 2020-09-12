Walmart Brings Back Gateway Computers

✖

Gateway is making a comeback thanks to Walmart and the year of wild throwbacks continues. Someone over at the big retailer decided it would be a good idea to throw it back to the turn of the millennium. So, as all the early-Aughts nostalgia of the past few years has finally come around to home computing trends. For those unaware, the affordable brand rose in popularity in the 90s before being purchased in 2007 by Acer. Now, Walmart has decided to bring back that thrifty approach with machines that start at $200. But, all of the offerings aren’t there at the entry-level. There are creator-focused systems that reach $1200. You can scan the new offerings over at Walmart’s site right now, but the nostalgia is going to draw a lot of customers in. There’s something really surreal about seeing that cow-printed box in the year 2020.

Nicole Qaqundah, senior merchandising director of computing at Walmart said in a press release, ”We're very excited to offer our customers these exciting new Gateway products," said "At Walmart, we want to offer a wide assortment of computing products to meet the needs of our customers – whether they are looking for a new laptop for school or a new tablet for work and these are a welcome addition to our lineup."

Acer said that they were excited to be reinvigorating the brand as well.

Gateway computers are back and better than ever! Why? They're packing both THX Spatial Audio and Tuned by THX! That means a great picture and immersive sound. https://t.co/zAjGrL9eln pic.twitter.com/YLdjmHpuTN — THX (@THX) September 10, 2020

"The Gateway PC brand and its renowned cow-spotted boxes have been well-loved in the United States since 1985," Jade Zhou, head of global strategic alliances for Acer began. "Acer is thrilled that Walmart is becoming the exclusive provider of Gateway-branded notebooks and tablets. We are pleased that customers in the United States and Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved Gateway brand again through one of the world's top retailers."

Gateway describes their laptops:

Gateway laptops are powered by Intel processors and AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics. AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics feature a powerful combination of processor and graphics technology for efficient and exceptional performance. AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics provide astonishing power and efficiency; spectacular HDR quality visuals for streaming and playing games; and responsive processing power for every need.

Gateway laptops feature Microsoft Windows 10 Home to start up fast, switch tasks quickly, and connect smoothly. Microsoft Windows 10 Home comes with built-in security features, Windows Hello for fast, secure and password-free unlocking, Focus Assist to block notifications, Microsoft Photos for a simple way to organize edit, and share photos, and Xbox Game Bar to instantly chat with your friends, monitor performance, and take screen recordings.

Would you be interested in a Gateway? Does all this nostalgia confuse you? Let us know in the comments!