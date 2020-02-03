Super Bowl 2020: Mars Attacks Cameo In Walmart Ad Has Internet Going Nuts

Super Bowl 2020 is in full swing and that means not just the thrill of watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. It means viewers are being treated to all kinds of creative ads during the broadcast of the biggest sporting event of the year. When it comes to Walmart‘s Super Bowl offering, the retailer’s ad for their order pickup service was absolutely stacked with amazing movie cameos including Arrival, Men in Black, Star Wars, and more but there was one specific cameo that has the internet absolutely going wild: Mars Attacks!

In the ad, a spaceship carrying the Martians lands in the Walmart parking log while a small delegation of the aliens emerges to collect their grocery order while the wary Walmart employees attempt to communicate with the visitors in their own language. Unlike the 1996 film which saw the Martians invade, the aliens in the Walmart ad truly did come in peace – they just wanted their groceries, after all.

For fans, that appearance might have been the highlight of the whole ad. As soon as it aired, Twitter lit up with fan reactions to the Martians getting their groceries with many absolutely going bonkers over the appearance. Some fans were just excited to see the film included in the lineup with the other impressive and creative nods to science fiction film while others were just shook as they didn’t think the movie was one that would be popular enough to make it into the ad – and they were pleased to be proven wrong.

Read on for fan reactions to Mars Attacks! epic cameo in Walmart’s Super Bowl 2020 ad!

Respect

Hope for this world

Mars Attacks showing up in a Super Bowl ad gives me hope for this world. — Jeff Roland (@JefeRolando) February 3, 2020

Surprise

Superbowl commercial just had a reference to Mars Attacks. Didn’t think it was famous enough to get referenced there but I love that movie so I’m not complaining. — Justin Raymond Archi (@JustinRaymondAr) February 3, 2020

Awesome

Star Wars and Mars Attacks! Awesome pic.twitter.com/uq1fcQhOxg — Jennifer books (@Books14Jennifer) February 3, 2020

Ack! Ack!

I legit screamed “Ack! Ack!” when I saw the Mars Attacks Martians in the @Walmart commercial. #SuperBowlLIV — JerseyGirlTravels (@NJGirlTravels) February 3, 2020

Hell Yes

Mars Attacks and Arrival in one one commercial?! Hell yeah #SuperBowl — Morgan MD (@Morgan_MH) February 3, 2020

Underrated movie

Nice nod to Mars Attacks in this ad.



A movie that did not get its due, IMO. — Max Grinnell (@theurbanologist) February 3, 2020

Stupidly excited

I was stupidly excited seeing Mars Attacks aliens in a Super Bowl commercial. Such a fun movie that never gets enough love. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pn9eqyeckM — Jon Martin (@JonWritesStuff) February 3, 2020

Love it

say what you will about this walmart spot but i love anything that references MARS ATTACKS #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ut6RjiTpLm — kristina monllos (@kristinamonllos) February 3, 2020

