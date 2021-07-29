Walt Disney World and Disneyland Reinstate Mask Mandate

✖

Walt Disney World and Disneyland are reinstating mask mandates at the parks. The company announced the plan to roll things back for indoors activities beginning July 30th. Both the Orange County Mayor’s office (courtesy ABC9) and the CDC have recommended these steps be taken. Vaccinated guests were allowed to be massless on all park premises except Disney branded transportation like trains, buses, and railways. For unvaccinated guests, this will not change much as they were required to wear masks inside the park already. Disney sent over an official statement that reads:

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status. At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner,”

The Cinderella Castle royal makeover is complete as we ramp up to Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebration, beginning October 1st. ✨ #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/hTMyFd7AxG — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) July 23, 2021

Some fans saw this news coming as Disney World and the other parks have been operating on the CDC’s guidelines previously. Their policy has changed from what it was earlier in the week. Previously it read, ”Face coverings are required for all Guests while in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for Guests who are fully vaccinated. While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation except ferry boats."

In a previous conversation with CNBC, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro spoke about the concept of their new normal and efforts to serve all the guests.

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro explained. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.:

