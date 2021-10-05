Wendy’s Is Teaming Up With Kellogg to Release Frosty Cereal

Wendy’s has become iconic in the fast food space for a number of its menu items, including its Frosty drink. The dessert has taken on a bit of a life of its own since it debuted with the restaurant chain at its inception in 1969 — and soon, there will be a whole new way to enjoy it. On Tuesday, it was announced that Wendy’s has partnered with Kellogg to create the limited-edition Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, which will be released in grocery stores in December for a suggested price of $3.99.

The cereal aims to translates the drink’s chocolate flavor into chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces that, according to the company’s press release, “intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites.” If that wasn’t enough, the cereal box will also include a coupon for a free Frosty at Wendy’s.

This is the latest time that Wendy’s and Kellogg have partnered together, after the pair debuted Pringles inspired by Wendy’s Spice Chicken and Baconator sandwiches.

Wendy’s Frosty has already made headlines this week for a wildly different reason, as the elusive Strawberry Frosty flavor — which has only been available for sale in Canada since 2010 — became available in the United States for the first time. The catch is that the dessert is only available at the Wendy’s Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy’s headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.

“If you want to find a strawberry Frosty,” Wendy’s CEO and president Todd Penegor confirmed to Nation’s Restaurant News. “you can only find it today in the in the Hamburger Stand restaurant. And we’ve got this unbelievably great Jalapeno Popper Chicken Nugget that in that restaurant that isn’t in our freestanding restaurant.”

“It’s just another opportunity with a little more limited menu to continue to provide access to our brand,” Penegor continued. “We do think access drives awareness; awareness drives trial and repeat; and that really drives frequency overtime. So that’s part of our strategy moving forward.”

