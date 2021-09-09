Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Food This Month

Wendy’s will be giving out free food to customers all throughout the month of September. In honor of NFL Football season kicking off (pun intended), Wendy’s has created a promotion geared toward helping football fans eat well during their weekly game viewings. Every weekend during September 2021, consumers can use Wendy’s app to get free orders of either Spicy or Crispy chicken nuggets, or a free breakfast sandwich (choices including the Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich; Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich; or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit). And that’s just the first part of what Wendy’s is offering.

In addition to the free orders of nuggets or a breakfast sandwich, Wendy’s is also offering 0$ delivery fee on all orders placed in Wendy’s app during weekends in September. Additionally, all Wendy’s app orders put in before September 12th will get the benefit of the 0$ delivery fee. No third-party apps will offer the same deal.

In addition to the free food football weekends, Wendy’s is also bringing some additional deals for the fall and/or football season – see below:

Wendy’s Kicks Off College Football Season With Select $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches As an official sponsor of NCAA® college football, Wendy’s® and football legend Reggie Bush, are giving fans everywhere something extra to cheer about this season by offering $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches* through October. That’s right, choose between the Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissants for less than two dollars. Now that’s a breakfast play worth calling. To intercept fans from settling for the same – stale – breakfast playbook, Wendy’s is teaming up with Wendy’s breakfast superfan, Reggie Bush, all season long. With a breakfast this good, it’s no wonder Reggie Bush has been spotted tailgating at his local Wendy’s, waiting to start his day with a winning breakfast. “Wendy’s breakfast is a guaranteed win for fans looking for a better breakfast,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wendy’s Company. “Kickoff your gameday mornings with the best breakfast in the game and catch the $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches offer before it’s gone.” Fans can now enjoy $0 Delivery Fee on orders through the Wendy’s app every Saturday and Sunday this September*.

Also, the “Boo! Books fundraiser promotional campaign is in effect through Halloween season:

Trick or Treat: Wendy’s “Scary Good” Boo! Books Benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are Now Available to Purchase Boo! Books™ are back! It’s not Halloween if you’re not getting—or giving— five FREE Jr. Frosty coupons for just $1. And this year, they’re not just great because A) free Frosty or B) proceeds find forever families for children waiting in foster care but also C) because each book includes a special BOO!nus OFFER. If you’ve somehow never gotten Boo! Books before, this is the year. Ghostly greetings from your favorite red head! Fall is in the air, pumpkins are on doorsteps and costumes are on shelves, which can only mean one thing: Halloween is almost here and Wendy’s® fang-tastic Boo! Books™ are back and better than ever! Wendy’s Boo! Books are just $1 and include FIVE coupons for free Jr. Frosty® treats AND one BOO!nus app-exclusive offer for a free any size Fry with any purchase.* But the best part is, proceeds* from Boo! Books support Wendy’s commitment to finding forever families for more children waiting in foster care by partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA). The DTFA supports the hiring of adoption recruiters who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. The recruiters use a child-focused recruitment model proven to be up to 3x more effective at serving children in foster care who are often overlooked.

