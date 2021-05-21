Pringles Debuts New Limited-Edition Flavor Inspired by Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

✖

As chicken sandwiches fans might attest, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's is the real deal and if you can't get it from the store then Pringles apparently has the next best thing available to eat at home. Announced in a press release today, Pringles confirmed that Wendy's original Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavored crisps are on the way and will be available for a limited time starting in June. The PR says that the chips replicate the "unique, fiery spice blend" with Pringles being able to "pack the savory taste of Wendy's spicy fried chicken into one perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite that satisfies the spicy thrill consumers can't get enough of."

"Our partnership with Wendy's is a match made in flavor-heaven, so we're thrilled to have another collab with an equally talked about, fan-favorite menu item," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles. "Following the enthusiasm for Pringles Baconator, we knew we had to challenge ourselves and perfectly capture the flavor of another popular menu item. The debut of Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken provides a crunchy, unnecessarily genius way to enjoy the spicy, juicy deliciousness of the #1 hands down best chicken sandwich in the U.S. … in a single crisp."

(Photo: PRINGLES/WENDYS)

"Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy's iconic chicken sandwich." Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company added. "Wendy's fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit."

Every tube of the limited-edition Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps will also include a code on the seal for a free spicy chicken sandwich at the fast food resaturant, available with purchase via mobile order. The limited-edition Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken is available on shelves at retailers nationwide starting in June.

The Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken flavor marks the latest collaboration between the crispy snack and Dave Thomas' burger chain. Last summer there were Pringles flavored after the Wendy's Baconator sandwich wherein each bite tasted like "a half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo."

Last year also saw the crisp brand collaborate with popular cartoon series Rick & Morty for three flavors with a Pickle Rick flavor, Honey Mustard Morty and Look at Me! I’m Cheddar & Sour Cream (modeled after the blue Mr. Meeseeks character).