Celebrity Divorce Lawyer Cites Barbie, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Strikes As Reasons For Breakup Increases

Laura Wasser says women are "feeling their power by going to see Barbie and Taylor and Beyoncé."

Many celebrity couples have broken up this year, and this last month alone has seen some shocking splits. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing after four years of marriage while Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness revealed they are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage. Laura Wasser, a divorce lawyer whose clients include recent divorce-seekers Ariana Grande, Kevin Costner, and Britney Spears, spoke with People about the uptick in celebrity breakups. Wasser cited the WGA and SAG strikes as a reason for the increase in addition to Barbie, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé.

"Something going on with a lot of my clients and what I'm seeing here in Southern California is that we're in the middle of one of the worst strikes in history for the writers and the actors," Wasser explained. "So you've also got people who have more time on their hands." She added, "They're angry about our reproductive rights getting rolled back, they're feeling their power by going to see Barbie and Taylor and Beyoncé."

Wasser continued, "And they're like, 'I don't need this. I'm the one making this money and I'm not comfortable, not working, and have this spouse who's either also not working or never was working.' ... A lot of people have said, 'I'm out.' So it's compounded by what's going on here economically."

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Coming To Theaters:

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie is heading to the big screen next month, and it has already earned more than $65 million in advanced ticket sales and has a projected opening weekend haul of more than $100 million.

AMC said in a press release, "AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible." Some ticket buyers reported having to wait in a timed queue before they could choose and purchase their seats.

Are you surprised by Wasser's statements about the cause of the increase in divorces? Tell us in the comments!