Will Smith’s Popularity Plummets After Chris Rock Slap, Poll Shows

Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards just over a week ago has not only been a major source of conversation and discourse, but it has had impact on Smith’s popularity as well. According to data collected by Morning Consult, public opinion of Smith has dropped significantly following the actor’s altercation at the Oscars which saw Smith slap Rock following Rock making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Morning Consult’s report, Smith’s favorability rating was just 50 percent — reflective of a 30 precent drop off from a January 2020 survey.

In addition to the drop in Smith’s popularity, two-thirds of respondents to Morning Consult’s poll indicated that they found Smith’s response to Rock’s joke to be inappropriate. One quarter found the response appropriate, and nine percent didn’t know or had no opinion on the matter. Also, 49 percent indicated that Smith should have been removed from the Oscars ceremony while only 36 percent supported him staying. Interestingly, Rock’s popularity after the incident sat at around 60 percent. Outside of the popularity drop for Smith, the report had some other interesting data about the incident. Per their report, more Americans were aware of the infamous Oscars slap than most major news events — only Russia’s invasion of Ukraine matched information saturation at 88 percent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There continue to be repercussions for Smith following the Oscars incident. Earlier this month it was reported that the actor’s biopic package currently being shopped around Hollywood is in jeopardy with Netflix and Apple both reportedly having withdrawn their bids for the project as a result of the slap. Additionally, the actor’s new movie, Fast and Loose, may also be on hold as Netflix prioritizes Ryan Gosling’s Fall Guy instead. As for Smith, the Academy of Motion Pictures arts and Sciences is still considering disciplinary action against smith, who formally resigned from the Academy last week.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the actor said in his resignation statement.

He added, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

What do you think about the study showing a reduction in Smith’s popularity? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!