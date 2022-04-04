Will Smith Biopic Reportedly In Jeopardy

The Slap Saga continues. Just over a week after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, the actor is still seeing repercussions from the altercation. In a new report from The Sun, studios have now started to withdraw their bids for the actor’s biopic package currently being shopped around Hollywood.

According to the tabloid, both Netflix and Apple have both withdrawn their bids from the project as a result of Smith’s slap. “Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors,” the site reports. “Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”

Smith resigned from the Academy days after the Oscars took place. The move itself is largely symbolic, given the actor is still able to attend Academy Awards ceremonies and be nominated for, and subsequently awarded, Oscars. The Academy plans to make a decision on formal disciplinary measures during its next meeting on April 18th.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the actor said in his resignation statement.

He added, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Ahead of Smith’s Academy resignation, insiders suggest expulsion was something the Academy’s Board of Governors were considering.