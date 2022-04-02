Netflix Puts New Will Smith Movie on Hold

Netflix has placed Will Smith’s new movie on hold after the last week’s drama. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Fast and Loose will have to be shelved. Director David Leitch recently backed away from the project and now there’s even more turmoil. It seems as though the filmmaker is directing his attention towards the new Ryan Gosling picture, Fall Guy over at Universal Pictures. For Netflix, there was a full court press to find another director to replace Leitch, but now, they’ve decided to let things cool off before putting Smith back out there again.

For the Fresh Prince star, he’s still got Emancipation coming out on Apple+ at some point. The slave escape movie is in post-production and will need to be released in some form. His other work with Bad Boys will also be paused for the moment. Audiences loved the latest entry in the series. It all seems a bit like window dressing in an industry where comebacks are about as common as the air we breathe. Despite that fact, Smith wrote a statement when he resigned from The Academy of Motion Pictures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith wrote this week. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

The president of the Academy responded to the statement this week as well. “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” Academy president David Rubin said after the news broke. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

Were you looking forward to any Smith projects? Let us know down in the comments!