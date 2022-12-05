Wingstop's Debuts New Carolina Gold BBQ Flavor

Wingstop made headlines earlier this year when they not only joined the long-running Chicken Sandwich Wars with their own take on the fan-favorite menu item and then again when they sold out in short order, but now, the chain is about to take that sandwich to the next level with the introduction of a new limited-time flavor that's good on any of Wingstop's offerings — but especially the chicken sandwich: Carolina Gold BBQ.

Announced by Wingstop on Monday, the new Carolina Gold BBQ is described as tasting "as good as gold" and is inspired by the southern BBQ tradition of the Carolinas. Traditional Carolina Gold barbecue sauce has its roots in South Carolina and has a distinct mustard base which gives it a tangy flavor profile. Wingstop has put their own spin on this flavor classic, giving it a bit more sweetness but still delivering a taste that is rooted in those culinary origins. It even has a slightly golden color as well.

"Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ flavor maintains the classic queues of mustard, vinegar and brown sugar flavors that are true to its origins, but – in Wingstop fashion – our flavor stands out from the crowd," said Chef Larry Bellah, Wingstop's Director of Culinary and R&D. "It's heavier on the sweetness, making this flavor delectable and surprisingly craveable for even the biggest mustard skeptics. It's a must try, especially on our Chicken Sandwich."

The new Carolina Gold BBQ flavor is available for a limited time beginning Monday, December 5th. Customers can get the new flavor on the classic bone-in, boneless, or crispy tender menu offerings as well as on that viral chicken sandwich. Additionally, from December 6th through 19th, Uber Eats has a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for the chicken sandwich, letting chicken sandwich fans try out two different flavors — or you can just double up on your favorite if you like.

