Wingstop Already Sold Out of Viral Sandwich

Earlier this month, Wingstop announced plans to join the long-running Chicken Sandwich Wars. Now, the chain's already sold out of its wide variety of chicken sandwiches. Wednesday, Wingstop officials announced the national chain has sold its entire sandwich supply thanks to the sandwich itself becoming a viral sensation, echoing the days of Popeyes formal declaration of the fast-food war in 2019.

In six days, Wingstop sold over one million sandwiches, an amount the chain expected to last throughout the end of the month. According to a release distributed by the chain, the first Friday after the sandwich launched set all-time records for the wing joint, beating out any Super Bowl Sundays on record.

"The launch of our Wingstop Chicken Sandwich in 12 flavors exceeded our expectations on all fronts. Our craveable product and viral campaign drove unprecedented, extraordinary demand from both our core guests as well as brought a lot of new Wingstop fans into the brand," Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth said of the sell-out. "Thanks to strong, trusted relationships with supplier partners, we anticipate having chicken sandwich supply back in restaurants soon, so fans and new guests alike can get their hands on their new favorite chicken sandwich."

The sandwich will soon return as supplies allow, in all 12 flavors it first launched with: Plain, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Gasrlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, and Atomic flavors. As it stands now, the sandwich will be available by itself for $5.49 or as part of a larger combo with fries and a drink for $7.99.

"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," added Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. "The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn't just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop."