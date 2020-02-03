Black Widow Character Posters Feature Hidden Easter Egg

Earlier today the first character posters for Marvel Studios' Black Widow were released, spotlighting Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). Hidden in the posters though is a little Easter egg for the titular hero. By combining the four posters into one image, the symbol for the Black Widow can be seen in full. Check it out below!

In the film, Johansson's Natasha Romanoff is reunited with key figures from her past, in an adventure set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

"Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific," Johansson previously told EW of her standalone, set between the events of Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. "She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself."

Scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, the official synopsis for Black Widow reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger," reads the updated synopsis. "Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020."

