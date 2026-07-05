Sabrina Carpenter Rumored for MCU Villain Role But Fans Want Her to Play An X-Men Hero Instead

Right now, Marvel Studios is focused on ending the Multiverse Saga on a high note with the trio of highly anticipated films they have on deck (this month’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day plus Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars). However, fans can’t help but think about what comes next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the long-awaited X-Men reboot in development, it’s been widely expected that mutants will be the main focus of the franchise’s next saga, though no casting announcements have been made yet. The rumor mill continues to swirl as viewers await official updates, and the latest word is one of the biggest names in pop music could be joining the MCU soon.

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Recently, industry insider Daniel Richtman stated Marvel was looking to cast Sabrina Carpenter for an undisclosed role. Insider Jeff Sneider reacted to Richtman’s initial report by tweeting a GIF of X-Men character Emma Frost. Over on Reddit, Marvel fans have been trying to make sense of the speculation, and some have a different part in mind for Carpenter: Dazzler.

“Don’t get your hopes up; she’s probably being considered for Dazzler,” wrote one user. “That role suits her better.” “If she was Emma, I legitimately would not watch. Samara Weaving should be Emma. Sabrina Carpenter is also like 5’ tall, I cannot say pass hard enough,” said another. “Nah, as Dazzler maybe? But no, not Emma!” another Redditor said. Several of the replies in the thread support the idea of Carpenter playing Dazzler, with many people doubting she would be the right fit for Emma Frost.

Why Do Marvel Fans Want Sabrina Carpenter to Play Dazzler Instead of Emma Frost?

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Fans being skeptical of castings for a comic book movie is nothing new; one only has to look up the initial reactions to Michael Keaton as Batman or Heath Ledger as the Joker. However, in this case, the discourse surrounding the Carpenter rumors is actually quite rational. Dazzler, also known as Alison Blaire, is a mutant who’s famous for being a pop star in the Marvel universe. She uses her powers (converting sound vibrations into light and energy beams) to enhance her performances. It’s a role that would be perfect for someone like Carpenter, a Grammy winner who had her breakthrough in the entertainment industry acting in Disney productions such as Girl Meets World. If Dazzler is to be part of the X-Men reboot, getting someone with acting and singing experience would be ideal.

Carpenter’s personality and natural stage presence (which helped make Disney’s Muppet Show special a success) could help turn the MCU’s Dazzler into something special that delights fans. The character has made only one feature film appearance in the past, a cameo in 2019’s underwhelming Dark Phoenix. Dazzler is one of the many mutants in X-Men lore still waiting for their time to shine on screen, so it would be nice to see this bit of fan casting become true. A set piece of Carpenter’s Dazzler performing a concert could be visually stunning and something unique for the MCU.

This isn’t to say Carpenter couldn’t turn around and be a compelling Emma Frost, but it’s easy to see why Marvel fans are more interested in seeing the pop star play Dazzler. Standing at 5’10” in the comics, Emma Frost, the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, can be an intimidating and powerful presence with a cold and calculating demeanor (even after she switches sides and joins the X-Men). Carpenter has a more bubbly personality marked by her sense of humor, which is why fans are campaigning for her to be Dazzler. Even if Carpenter displayed the acting range to play the villainous Emma (performers are capable of playing a variety of roles), fans would prefer someone who better matches the character’s physical traits for a more comics-accurate adaptation.

It’ll be interesting to see what becomes of these latest X-Men rumors. Fans are probably hoping there will be some casting announcements during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, but Avengers: Doomsday should get a lion’s share of the spotlight there (we’re still waiting for that CinemaCon trailer to be released), and anything else could potentially be overshadowed by a hefty Avengers presence. People might have to wait until after Doomsday is in theaters to see the next generation of mutants come together, but the X-Men reboot can’t premiere until 2028 at the earliest, so there’s no rush on that front.

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