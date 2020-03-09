Invisible Man and Guardians of the Galaxy Crossover Meme Is the Hilarious Spinoff Drax Deserves

Drax's (Dave Bautista) hilarious Avengers: Infinity War joke went over so well with fans, it's still talked consistently two years later. In fact, one dedicated fan of the joke — the one where Drax suggests he's invisible — used it to mash the moment up with a horror flick that's dominating the box office. Using the teaser poster from the Elisabeth Moss-starring The Invisible Man, one popular Facebook meme account photoshopped Bautista's alien character in the background. As you might expect, it's a pretty hilarious end result.

The poster itself has been making its rounds online and eventually found its way to C. Robert Cargill, the screenwriter that helped write Doctor Strange with director Scott Derrickson and Jon Spaihts. Naturally, Cargill shared it with his thousands of followers and you can see it below.

As for the joke itself, Bautista mentioned last fall he was sick and tired of it. In a tweet, the Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed in a sick twist of fate, he had started missing the "sensitive nipples" jokes stemming from a line Drax says in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself 'I don't see anyone! You're standing so still you're invisible' are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem," Bautista wrote. "I never thought I'd miss the 'sensitive nipples' comments!"

Drax's invisible joke came towards the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, something Guardians director James Gunn helped to write — at least in terms of the scene dialogue. According to Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, it was just another step of development they wanted to add to the movie before the characters began "blipping" in front of the fans.

"We always knew that that would be the most profound or some of the most profound beats of the film," Joe Russo said. "We wanted the story, Thanos, even though he's the villain, to follow the traditional arc of hero beats. In that you have to follow through with what he did and carry him to the ending, self-satisfied, sitting on his porch, feeling the weight of what he's done in order for him to have the completion. That's how it wraps up for us and that's why we say it's a self-contained story and that there is an ending, it's just not the ending that you're used to. And Thanos, if you track all his major beats, they tell a complete story."

The Invisible Man continues its theatrical release while both Guardians of the Galaxy movies can be streamed on Disney+.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.