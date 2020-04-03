New Mutants Fans Left Wondering When Movie Will Ever Be Released...Again

The Walt Disney Company made major changes and shifts to its feature film release schedule this afternoon, shifting some movies as far back as as a year, delaying some indefinitely, and pushing the entire theatrical slate for Marvel Studios by one movie. Curiously absent from the new release calendar were four movies from the Fox side of things as two 20th Century films and two Searchlight films remain in limbo, one of them being none other than the ever-cursed The New Mutants. Once again, the highly anticipated movie is without a release date and fans are beside themselves that it will ever be released. Check out the best reactions and memes below!

Originally, The New Mutants was supposed to hit theaters two years ago in April of 2018, later moving to February 22, 2019 and then again to August 2, 2019 before finally landing on the April 3, 2020 release date once t Disney's acquisition of Fox was complete. There is no word yet on where The New Mutants will land. ComicBook.com has not received a response to its request for comment on The New Mutants missing from the schedule at the time of publishing.

Directed and co-written by Josh Boone the film stars Maisie Williams a Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film was produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner and executive produced by Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile.

The synopsis for The New Mutants describes the film as "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."