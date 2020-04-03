Will Marvel Studios Movie Delays Result in Spider-Man 3 Push?

✖

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 is now in uncharted territory after all of the release schedules shuffling today. Disney shook things up in a significant way when they announced plans to move their slate around for the next three years. Numerous Marvel movies are a giant question mark now, but Spidey’s next adventure is of enormous interest. The way that Spider-Man: Far From Home left off made a lot of fans curious about where the story would take Peter next. (Before even grappling with the messiness of that quick split last summer) So, will the Wall-Crawler keep its current release date, or will it get pushed back? Furthermore, how will this all affect the MCU’s continuity as it relates to Peter Parker?

First of all, Spider-Man is technically under Sony’s jurisdiction, so at the time of writing, it’s still supposed to hit in July of next year. But, with all the turmoil around the industry, it would be easy to see that changing. The more important part for MCU fans is how that shuffling plays alongside the more extensive Marvel Studios plans. As people are well-aware now, that long-term payoff is seeded throughout these films and a huge reason why Black Widow has to be first up in the new Phase of their operation. So, The Eternals gets bumped without question.

Another question becomes the Uncharted movie and how that figures into things. Tom Holland is supposed to be Nathan Drake in the adaptation of the Sony video game franchise. It is not hard to imagine the studio wanting to get the ball rolling on that front after so many hiccups. But, would it be worth it to push an assured money-maker in Spider-Man to the side for a gamble on Drake’s treasure hunting? I would guess not, but things rarely make sense. Any production on Uncharted would seriously hinder Marvel’s ability to fit Spidey into next year’s slate.

Kevin Feige and others associated with Spider-Man’s next adventure have played up the third installment as a more “Peter-focused” affair. Chances are it won’t just be his identity being revealed that he has to contend with when audiences see him again. Spider-Man would likely have to deal with some of the other changes brought on by other MCU films. But, if the companies at play stuff his adventure in between all these additional features, things can get a bit hairy. Last time out, it was really easy to follow what happened to Peter because about half of the world saw Avengers: Endgame.

If some other things are hanging around in the margins next time, how will audiences deal with plot points coming from Disney+ shows or other MCU films that they haven’t seen? Even more strange would be if the hero ends up in some sort of ensemble moment with the other Avengers before resolving those dangling threads from Far From Home. It doesn’t take much for the dominoes to start falling. What was once the benefit of the timeline, laying everything out and building hype, could end up being an anchor as the writers have to maneuver around real-world hardship.

This whole situation is a bit more severe than Thanos. Hopefully, Feige and his team have some sort of contingency plan in place to guide things along smoothly. But, nobody could have predicted everything going upside down the way it has this summer. Spider-Man is beloved, and neither Disney or Sony wants him off-screen for very long. Hopefully, things get resolved, and things aren’t too strained. But, we could be waiting quite a while to see the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man do his job.

