Marvel Fans Are Crushed By All the MCU Delays

Friday afternoon, Disney officially unveiled its new film slate that has been shuffled around due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Days ago, the Mouse had announced had removed Black Widow from its release date on May 1st as it's expected cinemas won't be reopened by then. We now know the Cate Shortland film will debut in the November date previously held by The Eternals. And suddenly, the domino effect fell into place. There wasn't any major shuffling around per se; rather, it was a case of each movie being pushed back one date.

That means The Eternals will hit theaters in the February date once held by Shang-Chi, which is now moving to the date once held by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel is now hitting theaters in the November 2021 date Taika Waititi's Thor follow-up was set for release. Now, Love and Thunder won't hit theaters until February 2022.

As you might expect, fans of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe are pretty crushed all around. By the time Black Widow hits theaters this November, it will have been nearly a year and a half since Marvel fans have last gotten to see a new movie.

You can see what MCU fans are saying about the fuss below: