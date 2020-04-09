X-Men Fans Will Love Iron Studios' Stunning New Iceman Statue

Iron Studios has delivered some of the coolest Marvel and X-Men statues around, and now they are back with a brand new wave that brings a few more fan favorites into the mix. Their latest wave includes a personal favorite of mine Iceman, aka Bobby Drake, and it is easily one of the best looking Iceman statues we've received so far. The polystone statue is part of the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line and features Iceman riding on an ice slide and unleashing an ice blast from his left hand. The ice effect looks fantastic, making him appear as if he is truly encased in ice, and if you add some lighting elements this statue is going to steal the show in just about any X-Men fan's collection.

The statue stands at 9 inches, and the ice slide connects to the base that fits in with the rest of the Battle Diorama Series, which features the X-Men battling a giant Sentinel. Now, it is important to note that if they are bought separately the statues cannot attach to the Sentinel #3 portion, but they still look slick by themselves.

The Iceman statue is up for pre-order now for $180.00, and there is a payment plan option. As for an expected release, the statue is currently slated to ship out between June of 2021 and August of 2021, and you can find the official description below.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line - Iceman! From Marvel Comics, the Iceman Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base.

X-Men fans, don't miss your chance to add the Iceman 1:10 Statue to your collection!

Polystone

Product Size

Height: 9" (228.6 mm) | Width: 8.2" (208.28 mm) | Depth: 6.6" (167.64 mm) | Weight: 1.5 lbs (0.68 kg) *

Dimensional Weight

0.00 lbs (0 kg) [Intl. 0.00 lbs (0 kg)] *"

The line will also include Psylocke, Archangel, and Storm, and in the full X-Men Vs Sentinel version they will all be battling it out in one amazing looking diorama, which you can see here.

As for Iceman, hit the next slide to get an up-close look at the impressive new statue from Iron Studios, and let us know what you think in the comments or by giving me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!