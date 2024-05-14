Dead by Daylight x Dungeons & Dragons DLC Is Adding Vecna

Dead by Daylight teased recently the long-awaited arrival of a Dungeons & Dragons DLC, and this week during the game's 8th anniversary livestream, it was revealed that the Dungeons & Dragons Chapter would be adding Vecna to the game. Vecna will naturally be on the Killers team with several spells from Dungeons & Dragons at his disposal, but opposite him on the Survivors side will be a Bard character that can be either male or female depending on the players' preferences. A map befitting Vecna will also be added as part of this Dead by Daylight x Dungeons & Dragons crossover that's releasing on June 3rd.

While most Killers enter The Fog unwillingly, Vecna's happy to be there in search of new powers and possibilities, for Dungeons & Dragons and Dead by Daylight lore fans who wonder why Vecna might've ended up here in the game. His map is a twisted castle called the Forgotten Ruins, and his special power fueled by his Book of Vile Darkness lets him use four abilities that should look familiar to Dungeons & Dragons players. Those can be found outlined below, and though Vecna's perks have not yet been made apparent, players will soon find out about them and his Mori kill now that the Dungeons & Dragons Chapter is heading to the test servers. And if his voice in the trailer or in-game sounds familiar, you'd be correct if you guessed that Vecna will be voiced by Matt Mercer in Dead by Daylight.

Vecna's Spells in Dead by Daylight

Fly: Grants him flying speed for a short time, letting him pass over obstacles in his path.

Grants him flying speed for a short time, letting him pass over obstacles in his path. Flight of the Damned: Conjures flying spectral entities that pass-through obstacles and cause harm to all they hit.

Conjures flying spectral entities that pass-through obstacles and cause harm to all they hit. Mage Hand: Creates a ghastly, phantasmic hand that completes tasks such as holding and blocking the use of Pallets.

Creates a ghastly, phantasmic hand that completes tasks such as holding and blocking the use of Pallets. Dispelling Sphere: Creates a moving AOE sphere that reveals Survivors and disables their Magical Items

We do, however, know what the Bard perks are. The Bards you can play as are Aestri and Baermar, and their perks outline below are centered around deceiving Killers, spotting objectives, and passing skill checks by rolling a d20.

Bard Perks in Dead by Daylight

Mirrored Illusion: Spawns a static copy of the Survivor in front of a Totem, Chest, Generator or Exit Gate for a limited time

Spawns a static copy of the Survivor in front of a Totem, Chest, Generator or Exit Gate for a limited time Bardic Inspiration: Inspires others through a stirring performance. Roll a d20 and fellow Survivors get a Skill Check buff depending on the result of the roll.

Inspires others through a stirring performance. Roll a d20 and fellow Survivors get a Skill Check buff depending on the result of the roll. Still Sight: Lets you briefly see the auras of all close by Generators, Totems, and Chests when not in motion.

There's also an extra Dungeons & Dragons element at work when Vecna is played which'll force Survivors to roll a d20 every time they want to open certain chests scattered around the map. Seven of these special chests will spawn when Vecna is picked, and rolling a two or a three will net you a normal Dead by Daylight item while a 4-19 will earn you a "magical" item that comes with unique powers. Rolling a 20 grants you either the Eye of Vecna which grants invisibility after leaving a locker or the Hand of Vecna which allows you to teleport from one locker to another, though both come at the cost of one health state. Behaviour Interactive teased that something pretty awful happens if you roll a one, but declined to say what those repercussions would be.

Dead by Daylight's Dungeons & Dragons DLC releases on June 3rd and is coming to the test servers today.