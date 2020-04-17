Chris Evans Is In On The Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd Anti-Aging Joke

✖

It's hard to believe Paul Rudd is celebrating his 51st birthday when his body apparently refuses to show any signs of aging! Nevertheless, the Ant-Man star is celebrating his special day on Friday and he is quite a popular guy getting some love from his co-stars and friends on social media. Captain America himself Chris Evans got in on the birthday wishes on Friday, acknowledging the fact that Rudd refuses to age! It's another fun trend within the Marvel family which the actors seem to be well aware of along with fans, as Evans noted that Rudd stopped aging when he was 30.

"Happy birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd," Evans said on Twitter. "Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday (since that's clearly the year you stopped aging)!"

Check out the tweet from Evans below!

Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!! pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 6, 2020

Rudd debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant-Man in the self-titled 2015 movie. He went on to be Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War, where his character met Evans' character with great enthusiasm and told him, "Thinks for thanking of me!" Ant-Man would go on to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp before playing a role in Avengers: Endgame. Evans, meanwhile, has appeared in eight Marvel Studios films. While his tenure may be coming to close, Rudd's might just be getting started as he is primed to possibly be the character responsible for coaching up the Young Avengers roster.

For now, neither Evans nor Rudd have scheduled returns within the MCU. Ant-Man 3 is expected to arrive in 2022, though.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

