X-Men '97 Season 1 Finale Resolves a Major Spider-Man Animated Series Plot Point

X-Men '97 gave fans the Spider-Man resolution that they wanted, but during a quick cameo. In "Tolerance Is Extinction Part 3", Peter Parker and Mary Jane are watching the encroaching horror of Asteroid M about to hit the Earth together. Now, this may give you some pause as the last time we saw Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Peter was searching the multiverse trying to find MJ after she fell into a rift. (This was the 90s, before the multiverse conceit was as popular as its become in recent years too!) It's a wild cliffhanger for the story of such a beloved Spider-Man to be left on. But, X-Men '97 decided to reunite the two and the moment was immediately lauded on social media.

Over the course of X-Men '97's run, the calls for a Spider-Man: The Animated Series revival have been strong. In the age of reboots and reimagining, those sorts of announcements have become somewhat commonplace. However, this Disney+ Marvel show has opened a lot of eyes about what's possible with an animated revival. Hearing Christopher Daniel Barnes' voice play Peter Parker again would be amazing for a lot of fans out there. The best part of this cameo is probably that "Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man", the series finale of the 90s show, can still be followed-up on and explain how the hero found MJ.

X-Men '97's Cameos Were Absolutely Amazing

The fans wanted cameos from other Marvel heroes and they got them in spades. Previously, ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast asked X-Men '97 director Jake Castorena about seeing some familiar faces. Those were some big Marvel appearances to round things out. Captain America and Spider-Man had already popped-up. But, the cheers for King T'Chaka and Daredevil are something to behold. Even 90s Iron Man made it in there! This seems like it was always the play, and it really paid off.

"Here's the best part: We're in the MCU. The X-Men show, the OG show, was the MCU before the MCU became 'The MCU' right? And, certain things that being a spiritual successor, a revival, that the show had ingrained in its DNA, we got to have that ingrained in our DNA too," the director told us. "Cameos were a big thing. The expansion of the MCU overall, of the characters, the side stories, the many derivatives of books that came out from the team, that's all ingrained in the show."

"My favorite thing to say about those cameos and the best little tidbit of history that Larry [Houston] gave me was, 'every cameo in that show was illegal.'" Castorena laughed. "They didn't have rights to all of the characters at the time. So, people weren't familiar with the characters at the time. So if you put, instead of Doctor Strange, as Larry did, 'Professor with book'…. Thanks to Larry, we have a team of people that look out for that stuff now."

