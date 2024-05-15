Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/15/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Doom #1, Outsiders #7, and Monolith #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1065

Action Comics #1065 sees Superman and Lobo fight some Czarnians while Supergirl and Superboy try to take on Brainiac on his ship by teaming up with Parasite and Livewire. Both pieces of the story are interesting as we get interesting teamups in both, but it's the action on Brainiac's ship and what that reveals about the villain's plans that is particularly interesting. Livewiare and Parasite show specific growth as they team up to help the Supers which makes for an interesting path forward. There's also a twist at the end when it comes to the Lobo and Superman of it all that sets the stage for what should be an interesting next chapter in that unlikely team up. There's a ton of action here which keeps everything moving very well even though there's a lot to get through. There's no sacrifice of character moments, either which makes this very well done over all. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN/DYLAN DOG #3

The final issue of Batman/Dylan Dog only leaves me with one question as a reader: When might we see artists Gigi Cavenago and Werther Dell'edera tackle this iconic duo again? From London to Hell to Gotham City, it has captured the essence of both its' heroes homes in fantastic fashion and infused their story with gripping suspense and creeping horror. As Killex returns to the mortal plane, visions of his eyes haunt the page and create a compelling contrast to the stunning splash pages that define both character and place. Whereas many modern splashes fall flat with minimalist backgrounds or too-familiar framings, each big image in Batman/Dylan Dog is bound to thrill readers with lush colors and imaginative visuals. It fills both quiet conversations between Dylan Dog and his new companions in Gotham and big, bloody action sequences with significance. Writer Roberto Recchioni doesn't waste a single line, quickly advancing the story across multiple act breaks and dramatic shifts in fine, compressed fashion. The result is a thrilling read that speaks to the heroic qualities found in its leading men and the pure joy of reading a great adventure tale told by such talented artists. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN #9

Batman and Robin finally delivers on the mystery Damian's been trying to solve at his school as to who the principal really is and does so while tying it to the larger story involving Man-Bat and what's going on with Bruce. It's genuinely very well done in that it connects both stories and brings father and son back together again to dealing with largely the same issue all while elevating the stakes even as it ties up a few loose ends along the way. I don't love the art in this issue as it feels a little uneven and inconsistent at times, but the story more than makes up for it as all the pieces start to fall into place. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #3

It's about time the feud between Damian and Howard escalated. I did like that it was done in a way that didn't make either boy look bad. They're kids after all, and jealousy comes with the territory. Damian is trying to adjust to being the new kid at school, while Howard is afraid of losing his spot at school. Batman is pretty much a secondary character, as we check on him periodically. Damian and Howard make better friends than enemies. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #9

Blue Beetle has consistently been one of DC's best looking comic books for a while now, but it's kind of absurd what Adrian Gutierrez, Will Quintana, and Lucas Gattoni are able to accomplish in Blue Beetle #9. It dazzles on every single page, all while switching up the perspective and delivering action scenes that feel alive with motion and style. Blue Beetle is drop dead gorgeous, but it's also apt at conveying the myriad of emotions that Victora Kord's self-made chaos has created, and Josh Trujillo wrings all the drama out of every scene to send that point home. Just when you think you know where things are headed, the book finds a novel way to twist your expectations. Blue Beetle absolutely rules, and you're missing out if you're not along for the ride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) GREEN LANTERN #11

While the rebellion on OA plays a major factor in Green Lantern #11, it's actually what's happening on Earth that makes the biggest impression. Jeremy Adams puts the relationship between Carol Ferris and Hal Jordan front and center, and the trip back through time is a necessary one, once again establishing how long they've done this dance and how much Hal still means to Carol. That said, this is done without casting any sort of Judgment on Carol's current course of action, and knowing their history, it's understandable why she would want to move on despite the connection they share. Xermanico's artwork continues to be simply gorgeous, and Amancay Nahuelpan's work in the flashbacks is stellar as well, with Romulo Fajardo Jr's lovely colors at work in both the past and present. That's one hell of an ending hook as well, which leads into the equally delightful Guy Gardner story that happens to also tie into House of Brainiac. This team-up has already produced several hilarious moments, and Kevin Maguire, Rosemary Cheetham, and Dave Sharpe's amazing work accentuates those comedic beats brilliantly. Green Lantern once again delivers across the board, and things only seem to be getting better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 OUTSIDERS #7

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Outsiders has been subverting reader expectations from the second it launched – weaving from the threats Kate Kane and Luke Fox are investigating to the fact that they aren't the sole focus of the series' story. While that approach might not be for every reader, Outsiders #7 is a valiant and largely-successful example of how it can be made to work. Even if Outsiders doesn't have a massive impact on the canon of the DC universe when all is said and done, I'm at least thankful that it is reframing how I look at those stories. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED HOOD: THE HILL #4

I feel like the introduction of Batman to Red Hood: The Hill weakens the overall story, largely because there's a big bit of off-panel handwaving that gets done on Batman's part that reverses the climactic parts of the previous issue which generally makes everything from said previous issue feel pointless. And it is that sense of "does anything actually matter here?" that feels pervasive in the overall issue. With the Watch not actually as down and out as the previous issue made it seem, this issue takes another approach to make another character the target only for there to be yet another daring save. It feels almost like the story doesn't know exactly where it wants to go when it comes to the action-oriented parts of things, but on the more personal level, the story between Karlee Jr and his father and what is going on behind the scenes there is starting to catch fire more. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SINISTER SONS #4

The Sinister Sons continue to be the oddball odd couple that helps fill the void left by Damien Wayne and Jonathan Kent. Tomas and Georgiev are able to take the approach of throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the sons of Zod and Sinestro to great effect. While this doesn't break the wheel or perfect it, Sinister Sons offers a fun, unexplored side of the DC Universe that works well in throwing the unexpected at readers. Now that a certain element has been added to the mix with its final page, it will be interesting to see how Lor-Zodd and Sinson react to encountering one of the DCU's biggest threats. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #3

The Suicide Squad and Amanda Waller have often been defined as morally ambiguous, but Suicide Squad: Dream Team doesn't leave any question about their nature as here, Waller and her Squad are definitely the villains. Waller presents the hegemonic power of empire as she instigates coups to create new client-states and riles up xenophobic hatred to her own political end. Meanwhile, the prisoners of the Squad are left to spin as cynical cogs in her game, understanding their role but unable to change it. All of that is addressed on the surface of Suicide Squad: Dream Team as Dreamer calls out the obvious evils of their mission only to be met with shrugs. It's bound to resonate with readers watching the United States engage in grisly wars abroad and mass incarceration at home; even if it lacks in nuance the emotional heft of the scenarios and imagery is undeniable. Dreamer's presentation in classic heroic poses juxtaposed with the ugliness filling the rest of the issue makes for a strong contrast, even if some action sequences feature just-too-muddy inks. Dream Team may not be subtle, but it's returning the Squad to its geopolitical roots and finding plenty of strength in that vein of stories. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIENS: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

The Alien: Black, White & Blood anthology concludes with another set of unique chapters for the franchise. Anchoring it all of course is the final piece of the Utopia storyline from writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and artist Michael Dowling which is the best thing done with the Alien license ever since it came to Marvel Comics, a bold and daring narrative that is as heavy as it is scary. "Hide & Seek" by Bryan Hill and Chriscross is its weakest story, though still fun in its own right. Finally, "Mother" from Pornsak Pichetshote and Partha Pratim delivers a storyline that is perfect for the format, and terrifying in a totally new way. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 ALIEN: WHAT IF...? #3

After thinking he's found the appropriate victim for a face-hugging xenomorph, Burke has a change of heart, which only leads to more mayhem as the parasite escapes containment to find a new host. Knowing his daughter could be at risk, Burke seems to show genuine concern for anyone other than himself, though he might get what he wished for in the least desirable way imaginable. With the first two issues of the series taking care of a significant portion of exposition, this third chapter manages to inject more overt terror and action into the narrative, all while also highlighting why audiences have loved to hate Burke in the beloved Alien sequel. While most Alien comic books inject expected horror and intergalactic carnage into their narratives, this book marks an instance in which we almost wish we got more dialogue and character dynamics than anything else, given how hilariously wormy the story has been in the preceding two issues. Luckily, none of the action or narrative tension is poorly executed, it's just a testament to how fun it has been to see Burke having to survive in a world where karma came back to bite him. Still, we hope that future installments keep Burke front and center and it doesn't devolve into another generic group of characters running from a xenomorph. Still, even if it does resort of that, having Paul Reiser contributing to the project as a writer is making the experience stand out from its peers, marking a worthy expansion of the series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1

The Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt follows a trend of sub-par tie-in comics failing to reach even the lowered expectations surrounding them, but it's made all the more disappointing by the outstanding work delivered last week in The Amazing Spider-Man #49 to set up this story. The issue unfolds like a series of video game cutscenes: brief sequences filled with expository dialogue and MCU-style quips are linked together with action sequences. Characters explain one another's personality in word balloons rather than affecting it in actions or attitudes and the stakes fall flat even given the world-ending nature of "Blood Hunt." What's worse is that even the artwork and action fall flat as what's on the page is often mismatched with the dialogue. A priest accuses Spider-Man of failing to use the front door in an outdoor setting; the Lizard is shown charging at Spider-Man in one panel and looming quietly away from him in the next. Many sequences read like pages and words were combined with minimal coordination. The Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 is an affair that can only intrigue the most die-hard event readers or Spidey collectors, as it fails to deliver on the best qualities of either. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 CARNAGE #7

Carnage #7 brings the prolonged game of cat and mouse between Carnage and Flash Thompson to a head as the two return from the Darkforce dimension and fight it out. It goes the way these things usually do, with the symbiotes clawing at each other until one gets the upper hand. The issue has several competently done two-page spreads that make this issue feel like a climax to the more methodically paced installments that preceded it. A clever representation of black metal singing by the letterer is a nice touch. The script injects some pathos into the story as Flash, on the brink of death, finally finds his pride. Conversely, the secondary plot involving Liz Allen feels like a deus ex machina and like it's come out of nowhere unless readers have been keeping up with other developments in the symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe, not for the first time. It's a solid enough issue that picks up the pace but can't shake off all the problems plaguing the series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DOOM #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The sweep and scope of Doom #1 is every bit as grandiose as Victor von Doom has always envisioned their own life. Greene's imagery of a future defined by planet-shattering battles and the most fearsome forces of Marvel Comics at war matches those titanic aspirations on each and every page honed to focus on an eponymous character who avoids human attachments. It is a character study that captures both what makes Doom so fearsome and undeniably alluring. For any fan of Doctor Doom, Doom #1 is an obvious triumph that presents this comics icon at their absolute best. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #20

Good for Miles getting some relaxation and family time with Shift, Ganke, Billie, and Ms. Marvel. While they still had to put their super-powers to good use, it was done and over with quickly. Miles was in desperate need of some downtime. I actually thought this would be a "Blood Hunt" tie-in, but that officially starts next month. Just getting to see our favorite superheroes as regular kids doesn't happen often enough. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3

Kamala's world tour continues as the third issue leans far heavier into the mutant side of things thanks to Ms. Marvel's unnerving opponents. Vellani and Pirzada continue to not only have an excellent grasp on Kamala's character, but the Marvel Universe as a whole and recent events taking place in the comic book continuity. Mutant Menace might be bouncing around Marvel's most well-known locales, but it feels down to Earth when it needs to in seeing the comic book universe through the eyes of Kamala. Some might have been skeptical originally at the idea of Ms. Marvel becoming a part of the X-universe, but Mutant Menace proves it might have been one of the most refreshing things to do with the character in recent memory. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #4

In hopes of getting Azita Cruuz to safety, Mace Windu has put himself in harm's way, while also putting him on a path that saw him colliding with some of the most dangerous forces in the galaxy. The writing and artwork throughout this whole miniseries has been consistently entertaining and engaging, spotlighting why Mace Windu is such a fan-favorite character and what makes him so compelling while not trying to reinvent his role in the franchise. He's wise, resourceful, and skilled in combat, while also keeping a sense of humor about the situations he finds himself in, with this final issue being just as competent as the previous four issues. The thing that holds the book back is also what makes the book so appealing, is that it is ultimately a sidequest for a beloved character that doesn't change our opinions of him or impact the franchise as a whole. By limiting the scope of the story, the experience doesn't get bogged down in the specifics of the rest of the franchise, though these constraints also mean that we'll only ever be given a somewhat entertaining adventure without relatively low stakes. Still, even if this miniseries isn't an overall masterpiece, it's exciting to get to spend this much time with a beloved supporting character from the prequel series that fans can never get enough of. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

Ultimate X-Men #3 provides some heavy lifting for the story ahead after two astounding issues as it introduces Mei's own origin and prepares to expand the cast in rapid fashion. Both of these elements are well presented in their own right with Mei providing an interesting contrast to Hisako in more ways than one. The appearance of further castmates in the final few pages are bound to excite fans of Peach Momoko and Marvel Comics lore alike with some interesting outfits and names delivering a couple more top-notch character designs. Momoko is sure to bring elements of horror again, as well, infusing sequences with both the eldritch terror of darkness found before and the mundane horrors of humanity that give the supernatural its meaning. Taken as part of a greater narrative, Ultimate X-Men #3 delivers several excellent sequences that expand and deepen the series; it's only that they don't necessarily cohere as a singular reading experience in the same way that issues #1 and #2 offered singular experiences. There's no doubt that Ultimate X-Men has set an exceedingly high bar for itself as the single most interesting new Marvel series of 2024 to date and even a transitionary issue like Ultimate X-Men #3 delivers the goods. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1

As to be expected, scribe David Michelinie has come up with a unique plot for a new Venom storyline which, like most of his recent output, feels like a throwback to a specific era of Marvel Comics down to the wordiness of it all (your mileage of course will vary for this 90s nostalgia). Artist Gerardo Sandoval, whose work is elevated with colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr, is the real selling point here as his work with the titular character is the kind of brain-eating material longtime fans pine for. He proved himself with Death of the Venomverse and Venom: Separation Anxiety continues to prove he was made for drawing the brute. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 WEAPON X-MEN #4

Weapon X-Men concludes its run with an ending you can see coming a mile away, which doesn't mean the execution is lacking but rather that it makes the entire journey itself feel uninspired. Artist Yıldıray Çınar delivers when it counts though, making the action beats fun and interesting, with a twist on the Age of Apocalypse Wolverine that elicited a vocal reaction from yours truly. The series on the whole is one that didn't reinvent the wheel in any respect, in fact it felt like a copy of a copy, though there is one moment of bitter irony in the final pages that is a hoot. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2.5 out of 5 WHAT IF...?: VENOM #4

Watching a Venomized Loki torment the Mr. Knight version of Moon Knight in a mental prison is exponentially more interesting than "Hero of the Week but with the Venom Symbiote." I genuinely didn't think What If…?: Venom had this kind of trick up it sleeve, but now I'm left wondering why the hell they didn't start with this. If you haven't picked up this What If…? spinoff up until this point I'd say issue #4 is worth diving into as an entry point. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #4

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #4 hits us with the "all is lost moment" after an issue crammed full of action. Personally, this book has always been fighting an uphill battle with me. I have no nostalgia for the original Uncanny X-Men issue it's built off of, I find The Hand to be uninteresting even on their best days (i.e. certain Daredevil runs) and while Chris Claremont's legacy is virtually untouchable, his retro style of writing can be a bit grating when all of the narration is handled by Logan. Still, a fun read is a fun read and this issue manages to hit that mark. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: FOREVER #4

X-Men: Forever #4 may be the most essential issue of the Fall of X era. Sure, the major events are happening in Rise of the Powers of X and Fall of the Powers of X, but X-Men: Forever #4 brings home many crucial themes threaded throughout some of the best books of the Krakoan age. Leaning heavily on the religious motifs of Immortal X-Men, X-Men: Forever #4 brings Hope's mutant messiah storyline to its most natural conclusion, gives definitive meaning to the "Immortal" in Immortal X-Men, and gives meaning to Krakoa and, perhaps most importantly, its legacy surprisingly and satisfyingly. It also takes on the contentious debate about the morality of the island nation for mutants, somehow feeling definitive while leaving enough gray for thoughtful interpretation. The art conveys the messages satisfactorily, even if the execution could have been a bit more awe-inspiring in certain moments, but while there are still the conclusions to Rise and Fall to come, X-Men: Forever #4 seems poised to be the definitive coda to the Krakoan era. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BRIAR #5

Briar learns that actions have consequences, as her self-righteous adventuring comes back to bite her and her allies. It was pretty obvious that Briar was being set for a fall given her pontificating throughout the episode, although I think that it played into the subversive nature of the comic so far. Not only does Briar learn that her words have literal power, she also learns that not everyone sees her as the heroine of this story. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE CABINET #4

I appreciate the simplistic art style of The Cabinet, but it seems like the creative team doesn't quite know how to use that style to its advantage. If anything, the opposite tends to be true. These small frames focused solely on characters make certain elements of the story difficult to grasp. You feel lost so much of the time because there's no frame of reference for much outside of character reactions. It makes for a confusing read, which is frustrating because the comic book looks great. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DARK RIDE #12

With this issue, the macabre journey of Dark Ride comes to a close, but not before shaking up its horrifying status quo one more time. Joshua Williamson's script is breezy and filled with consequential character moments, even if it leaves a handful of questions unanswered. Andrei Bressan's art delivers gruesomeness and humanity in equal measure, and Adriano Lucas' colors are a treat. I'm sad that Dark Ride is over, but grateful that the series got to end on its own terms in such a bombastic way. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DARKWING DUCK: JUSTICE DUCKS #3

I don't normally take the opportunity to start a review by commenting on the cover, but Jae Lee's take on Darkwing Duck and Gizmo Duck absolutely demands at least a shining mention in portraying the animated figures. This issue is one of the wildest yet as it sees more than a few whacky, "out of this world" elements put into play as the Justice Ducks just try to enjoy a day at the circus. This Darkwing Duck spin-off remains a light breezy read that takes readers back to the Disney Afternoon era, but it does little aside from that. Ultimately, Justice Ducks would benefit from taking more chances but for those looking for a nostalgia trip to St. Canard, you'd be hard pressed to find a better book out there. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE DISPLACED #4

Brisson and Casalanguida continue this unique horror story that further delves into what "The Displaced" are in store for now thanks to their current condition. What works so well when it comes to this horror story specifically is the cast of endearing characters across the board. Whether they're using their horrific new status to rob locales or simply trying to come to grips with what's happening, there's something of interest to be found with each plot line. While it might not be as "scary" as other offerings out there in the horror comic field, it's just as compelling if not more so. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 FISHFLIES #6

If you had asked me to guess what the root behind Fishflies' mysticism was, it would've taken quite a few guesses before I reached vengeful Celtic witchcraft. Part of me wants to believe it's a bit too late in the game for Jeff Lemire to bring in an explanation this elaborate, but he manages to tie it back to the original crime on a thematic level. Whether or not the story can land with a satisfying ending is another matter entirely. There's only one left, so let's see what he can do. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #306

Paul Pelletier takes over art duties in G.I. Joe: A Real America Hero #306. He doesn't have Chris Mooneyham's dramatic flair or detailed textures. However, he can keep up with the series' dense pace, packing each page with overlapping panels without ever feeling overbearing or confusing. Francesco Segala alters the book's color palette to match Pelletier's slightly reigned-in style. The result is a comic that feels even more of a throwback than past issues of the series, with the lightly tanned backgrounds feeling akin to the yellowed pages of an older comic. Larry Hama's dialogue is, as ever, a bit heavy on exposition, and that's especially apparent in this issue as there's little action compared to past issues. Instead, it's heavy on the intrigue as the various factions in the game of espionage begin to enact their secret plans. There are enough villainous groups involved with the plot at this point that there's barely room for the Joes here, and another group seems poised to join in on the fun. Luckily, the tight pacing, rich artwork, and intrigue all hold together, investing the readers in all the intricate machinations that unfold. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GODZILLA: 70TH ANNIVERSARY #1

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special #1 is a pitch-perfect example of how to execute an anniversary anthology issue. It pulls together 9 distinctive tales, each of them a complete story unto itself, across 90 pages from a diverse collection of creators and styles. While it is always true that not every story in an anthology will land for every reader, the hit-to-miss ratio in Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special is surprisingly high, even when compared to similar efforts from larger publishers like DC and Marvel. The special opens with a sequel-of-sorts to IDW's beloved Godzilla miniseries The Half-Century War with cartoonist James Stokoe knocking an examination of the Hedorah team's existence out of the park with grandiose visuals and plenty of humor. The rest of the issue ranges between the tragic and comedic with nearly every installment striking a different tone, but the quality of artistry depicting Godzilla is the most consistent aspect. Artists like Natasha Alterici, Gegé Schall, and Sebastián Píriz all deliver unique visualizations of kaiju terror, but they also all deliver splash panels and imagery that deliver upon the power promised by Godzilla. Fans of the Japanese monster are bound to enjoy this collection of varied comics talent who make clear why Godzilla still resonates with global audiences 70 years after its first appearance. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #2

The sheer scale of Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II is quite impressive, and somehow issue #2 raises the ante ten fold. Part of the fun in crossovers like this is just the insane combinations of elements you can come up with, and Cullen Bunn takes full advantage of the Ranger Kaiju toybox at his disposal. Those moments steal the show in both concept and visual style, and artist Baldemar Rivas and colorist Andrew Dalhouse utilize splash pages to great effect. The wrinkles introduced through the ability to travel between worlds give the story a welcome unpredictability, including one particular guest star that you likely won't expect. While those bigger moments are amazing (including one Dragonzord moment that is just gob smacking), some of the pages between those bigger moments look clunky by comparison, and it does take you out of the battle that's happening at times. Still, those flaws can't take the air out of what is a delightfully bonkers adventure, and fans of both franchises will find a lot to enjoy when they give it a chance. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HEARTPIERCER #1

Heartpiercer wastes no time in setting up our main characters and their conflicts, as we see how one fatal mistake condemns the world to darkness. It's all laid out simply yet effectively, and I do appreciate that as someone jumping into this world with no preconceived notions. I'm curious to learn more about the new abilities Atala gained when she died, and if there's a connection to the unicorn she killed when the issue started. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 HERCULES #2

Only two issues in, Hercules is beginning to find its footing in an entertaining, albeit not groundbreaking, way. It does strike an interesting dichotomy, as Elliott Kalan's script occasionally feels too wordy for a younger audience, but too conceptually simple for an older audience. George Kambadais' art does a pretty good job of interpolating the art style of the source material, while still adding some extra dimenson. I can't quite say that Hercules is a must-read for Disney fans, but it's still got charm. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23

Just when you think "The Butcher's War" has hit its high point, the series zooms in on the interpersonal conflicts on both sides of the war to deliver one of its best issues yet. Tate Brombal explores the almost parental dynamic between Jace and Mave in the book's first half, then shifts to the politicking and backstabbing of The Order's fragile alliance of Dragons in the second half, though it's all impressively brought together by issue's end. Both sides of the war are compelling unto themselves, and the tension never lets up. That's also thanks to the brilliant artwork and colors from Antonio Faso and Miquel Muerto, which is especially striking (and slightly disturbing) when Jolie and her... family we'll call them, are center stage. The ingredients for a thrilling final battle are all here, and that confrontation can't come soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #3

I Heart Skull-Crusher has yet to hit a rut, but issue #3 is definitely the lowest point of the series so far. It's still a delightful issue packed with hilarious characters, there's just not as much focus on display when it comes to balancing it all in the end. Something gets lost in the shuffle and it doesn't feel quite as complete as the first two issues. There's still a lot to love and the set up for I Heart Skull-Crusher #4 will have you ready for the next installment immediately. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #39

Ice Cream Man #39 tells a story occurring in 5-seconds across the span of 28 pages in a metatextual examination of the comics form reflecting the human experience in a moment that seems impossible to imagine. The issue opens by showing readers exactly what has happened and leaves no doubt about the outcome, instead choosing to dig ever deeper into the brief moments it presents and the four characters involved. In place of suspense, readers find multi-faceted tragedy as they consider each individual involved. While the moment itself is mundane in nature, the excruciating examination of its details and the lives bound up in it become excruciating. And all of this builds upon the comics form, considering how time is stretched both on the page and in human experience. Martin Morazzo's deft repetition of images slowly crawling forward from multiple perspectives reinforces the slow passage of time with sufficient detail to never grow dull. Ice Cream Man #39 is a painful read and an exceedingly well executed one bound to haunt readers long after they finish taking their time to read this issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION #1

Color artist Brad Simpson delivers a nice sheen to the first issue of the latest Masters of the Universe comics series (this a tie-in to the new season of Netflix's animated series) that makes it interesting to read at least, building on the pencils by Daniel Hdr that capture the character's spirits and the deep, moody inks by Keith Champagne. It's a testament to the scripting of the comic that this trio's work could tell most of the story without the aid of all the letter balloons, sadly they are substantial. This is a comic for mostly die-hards though, which isn't a bad thing, but don't expect you can pick this up with just a cursory knowledge of Masters of the Universe. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MONOLITH #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Spawn universe continues to grow with the arrival of a new miniseries focusing entirely on Monolith. The Hellspawn that first appeared in Spawn #312 gets his own story in the series from writer Sean Lewis and artist Valerio Giangiordano. The first of three issues of the series arrived on Wednesday, putting Monolith in a future where the Spawns failed to save their universe, trapped in a prison ruled by Omega Spawn. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5