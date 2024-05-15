Dune: Prophecy Teaser Trailer Released

Max has released the first teaser trailer for its original drama series Dune: Prophecy. The show is a spinoff of Frank Herbert's Dune franchise, which has found recent success on the big screen with 2021's Dune and this year's Dune: Part Two. As with most major franchises, Warner Bros. Discovery is expanding the Dune universe with a streaming series that takes place thousands of years before the events of the first Dune movie. As the teaser trailer demonstrates, Dune: Prophecy will focus on two Harkonnen sisters and set up the formation of Bene Gesserit.

The Dune: Prophecy trailer introduces fans to the world 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' ascension, and teases some of the conflict and drama planned for its first season. Valya Harkonnen narrates the trailer, stating, "Ten thousand years before the birth of Paul Atreides... before the universe would know us as the Bene Gesserit... we founded a sisterhood... assigned to the Great Houses to help them sift truth from lies." She continues, "We created a network of influence throughout the Imperium. But power comes with a price."

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive-produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

Dune: Prophecy is scheduled to release later this fall on Max.