New Marvel Straw Poll Suggests Fans Think Agents of SHIELD Is Better than Daredevil

A new straw poll from Reddit suggests Agents of SHIELD is the most popular television show with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, steadily beating out the second place finisher — Netflix’s Daredevil — by a healthy 24 percentage points. Hosted in a post on r/MarvelStudios, the straw poll ended up reaching 240 of the communities most-active members, with the ABC show taking home over half the votes (136, 56.67 percent). Daredevil, on the other hand, finished second with 32.92 percent (79 votes) of the vote.

The remaining ten shows released by Marvel Television performed exceptionally poor in this specific straw poll, with The Punisher falling in third place with just under three percent of the vote. Jessica Jones (2.08 percent) and Agent Carter (1.67 percent) rounded out the top five while Luke Cage and Cloak & Dagger were the only other series to receive more than a single vote. Inhumans, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Hulu’s Runaways were the least popular shows with this specific voting group, only tallying one vote each. Pretty rough, eh?

Daredevil has been in the news as of late after it was revealed its iconic third season “Hallway Fight” was ineligible for an Emmy because it was 11 minutes long. According to Season Three showrunner Erik Oleson, the Television Academy only accepts three-minute clips for its stunt category. Since the fight was one-take, the crew apparently decided against cutting it up and submitting it for consideration.

“The TV Academy would only allow a three-minute clip, so, unfortunately, that epic oner was not eligible to be shown for stunts consideration,” Oleson explained.

It’s unclear whether the show is up for any awards just quite yet, as Emmy nominations won’t be unveiled until July 16th. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will then take place September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Either way, the show still has a massive following online in the form of the #SaveDaredevil movement, a grassroots movement that continues to organize fan events and meetups in hopes network executives somewhere see the dedicate fanbase and decide to pull the trigger on renewing the show.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.