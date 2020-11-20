Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Celebrates Ming-Na Wen’s Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Ming-Na Wen! The Disney legend known for voicing Mulan, playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, and recently playing Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, turned 57 on November 20th (and she looks as amazing as ever!). Many fans have taken to social media today to celebrate the beloved star, and they're not the only ones. Clark Gregg, who played Agent Phil Coulson on Agents of SHIELD, took to Twitter to share a screenshot from a fan-favorite "Philinda" moment.

"Happy Birthday to a most excellent dance partner @MingNa," Gregg wrote. Wen has yet to reply to the post, but based on her current Instagram stories, she's working on her special day. You can check out Gregg's post below:

Happy Birthday to a most excellent dance partner @MingNa pic.twitter.com/hvCk8fpJhl — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) November 20, 2020

Agents of SHIELD came to an end back in August and some fans of the Philinda ship were disappointed that the couple didn't officially end up together. It's no huge surprise considering their characters were dealing with major personal changes in the final season. Coulson was adjusting to life as an LMD while May was dealing with her new empath powers. However, some loving stares and promises of visits in the series finale left us hopeful that there could be more to their story. While doing press for the finale, both showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen and Wen spoke about Philinda's ending.

"I think what was done so well in the writing, and also the direction of it," Tancharoen said of the final scene. "We're in tight with each one of them for most of that conversation and just to be able to capture these looks at one another while they're speaking, especially with May, in that moment when she looks at Coulson as he's talking. It's very clear the love that she will always have for him, the grieving of what once was. I think that's very clear in the way they all look at one another."

"I think that the Philinda fans are going to be a little bit sad about the outcome again, but you know what? We've seen this happen before, so don't be surprised if he is resurrected once again," Wen teased of the original Coulson.

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix.