Agents of SHIELD: Ming-Na Wen and Executive Producers Address Philinda’s Ending

Agents of SHIELD came to an end tonight and concluded the story of all the show's longstanding main characters. While some couples got a happy ending, one pairing didn't quite get the romantic closure some fans were hoping for. Philinda, the ship between Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), finally got together at the end of season five, but their romance was short-lived due to Coulson's death. It's no surprise they didn't get together again in the final season considering their characters were dealing with major personal changes. Coulson was adjusting to life as an LMD while May was dealing with her new empath powers. However, some loving stares and promises of visits in the final scene left us hopeful that there could be more to their story. In recent interviews with the executive producers and cast, both Maurissa Tancharoen and Wen spoke about Philinda's ending.

"I think what was done so well in the writing, and also the direction of it," Tancharoen said of the final scene. "We're in tight with each one of them for most of that conversation and just to be able to capture these looks at one another while they're speaking, especially with May, in that moment when she looks at Coulson as he's talking. It's very clear the love that she will always have for him, the grieving of what once was. I think that's very clear in the way they all look at one another."

"I think that the Philinda fans are going to be a little bit sad about the outcome again, but you know what? We've seen this happen before, so don't be surprised if he is resurrected once again," Wen teased of the original Coulson.

Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who played Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez on the show, also chimed in.

"And someone has to end single and be the one having fun. Everyone else is in a relationship, you know?," she pointed out. "Represent the single people."

"That's right. That's right. Enough of that guy," Wen joked.

What did you think of Philinda's ending? Should May have struck up a romance with LMD Coulson or do you agree with Wen's theory that the original character will be back one day? Tell us in the comments!

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale will be available to watch on Hulu starting Thursday, August 13th.

