Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg, Elizabeth Henstridge, and More Celebrate Chloe Bennet’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chloe Bennet! The actor known best for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake in Agents of SHIELD turned 29 on April 18th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Bennet's special day, including her Agents of SHIELD co-stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons). In addition to celebrating the final year of her 20s, Bennet has also been busy filming the live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot for The CW alongside Dove Cameron (another Agents of SHIELD alum) and Yana Perrault.

Before checking out some of the birthday messages from Bennet's friends and fans, here's the latest update on whether or not she'll be returning to Marvel as Daisy Johnson. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kevin Feige announced that a Secret Invasion series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelson as Talos would be coming to Disney+. There have been a lot of rumors circulating about the show, including reports that Bennet will be reprising her role as Quake. Recently, a fan took to Twitter to ask Bennet if the rumors were true, and the actor shut them down, replying, "I wish." However, Marvel stars have lied before and Bennet has said she would be open to returning. Here's hoping we see here back in the MCU!

As for Bennet's birthday, you can check out some of the posts in her honor below...