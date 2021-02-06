Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Sheds Light on Secret Invasion Rumors

✖

During the Disney Investor Day live-stream back in December, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, announced that a Secret Invasion series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelson as Talos would be coming to Disney+. There have been a lot of rumors circulating about the show, including reports that Chloe Bennet will be reprising her role as Daisy Johnson/Quake from Agents of SHIELD. Recently, a fan took to Twitter to ask Bennet if the rumors are true, and the actor shut them down.

"@chloebennet whoa! Is this legit?," @Aerocles asked when sharing an article that claims Bennet is "lined up" for the series. "I wish," Bennet replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

I wish — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) February 5, 2021

While Marvel stars have been caught lying in the past, we aren't going to get our hopes up about the return of Bennet just yet. However, we have made it clear that she would make the perfect addition to the Secret Invasion team. In fact, there are many Agents of SHIELD characters we would like to see return in a Disney+ series. Now that WandaVision has confirmed the start of the multiverse, it would be much easier for characters from Marvel shows to appear in more projects.

Last year, Bennet also debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors series. She also told Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

She added, "I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

Agents of SHIELD is currently streaming on Netflix.