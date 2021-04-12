The Powerpuff Girls Official First Look Revealed by The CW

✖

Filming on the live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot is officially underway, and The CW is sharing the first look at the trio of main characters from the highly-anticipated reboot. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are back in action over on The CW, played in this new series by Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, respectively. On Monday afternoon, the network shared the first official look at the main characters, which you can check out below.

(Photo: The CW)

Photos from the set of The Powerpuff Girls leaked online recently, showing the trio of stars wearing costumes that resemble the younger versions of the characters from the original animated series. Those photos have now been revealed to be from "flashback" scenes, dealing with the teenage years of the characters. They won't be wearing them for the majority of the show.

In addition to the new photo, The CW released the official descriptions of the three main characters. Take a look:

CHLOE BENNET as BLOSSOM UTONIUM: Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom’s repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

DOVE CAMERON as BUBBLES UTONIUM : Bubbles' sweet-girl disposition won America's hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested inrecapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

YANA PERRAULT as BUTTERCUP UTONIUM : Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

The pilot also stars Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel, and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff Girls pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

The original Powerpuff Girls aired 79 episodes on Cartoon Networks from 1998 to 2005. The series was created by Craig McCracken and became an animated staple for an entire generation of kids, along with Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Johnny Bravo.

What do you think of the official looks of the new Powerpuff Girls? Do you hope to see this new project picked up to series? Let us know in the comments!