Secret Invasion Disney+ Series With Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn Announced by Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion reunites Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the next new Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+. Announced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day 2020 on Thursday, Secret Invasion sees the small screen returns of super-spy Nick Fury (Jackson) and the shapeshifting Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn). Both appeared together in the big screen Captain Marvel, where they allied with the cosmic-powered Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and again in last summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Talos posed as an Earthbound Fury while the former SHIELD director eyed a new endeavor off-planet.

Secret Invasion pulls from the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, where the heroes of the Marvel Universe discover some of their friends and foes have been secretly replaced by Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race. The invasion sees the Skrull Empress Veranke imbed herself inside the Avengers, where she sows division as superhero factions grow distrustful towards even their closest allies.

"Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them," Feige told ComicBook.com in 2019, after Captain Marvel introduced a faction of hero Skrulls. "When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it's fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes."

The Marvel chief content officer hinted at Secret Invasion last year, telling Comic Book:

"As we saw in the tag, she's with us now in the present day," Feige said of the mid-'90s set Captain Marvel. "But those intervening years between her soaring off with Talos and answering Fury's call, we think is ripe with potential for storytelling."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Jackson and Mendelsohn-starring limited series joins a growing roster of original Disney+ series that includes WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Other previously announced streaming series include Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and the animated What If...?

Marvel Studios has already set the Nia DaCosta-directed Captain Marvel II, again starring Brie Larson alongside Ms. Marvel newcomer Iman Vellani, for release exclusively in theaters on its new date of November 11, 2022.

