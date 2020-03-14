Agents of SHIELD Producer Reveals New Still of Daisy Johnson’s Final Season Look

The final season of Agents of SHIELD might not hit airwaves until later this year, but one of the show’s producers is getting a leg up on the promotion. After a quick teaser released in August of last year, long-time SHIELD producer Geoffrey Colo has taken to Twitter to unveil a new still of Chloe Bennet‘s Agent Daisy Johnson is her Sunday best. As seen in a still that’s previously been circulated, Bennet’s character is adorned head to toe with period-specific clothing as the Agents fight their way through the timeline.

Maybe this will cheer up some of you during this very stressful week #Back2theFuture @marvel #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/qMmE9oNSnu — Geoffrey Colo (@GeoffreyColo) March 14, 2020

Little has been revealed about the seventh and final season of the hit ABC show. It wrapped production last summer and has been in the can since. Bennet herself previously teased the final season would please long-time fans of the show. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained last October.

She added, “So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she added. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Around the same time, co-showrunner Jed Whedon said the team “swung for the fences” on the last go-around with this casting and crew. “There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon teased. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Seven has yet to set a release date.

