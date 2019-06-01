New Agents of SHIELD Character Has Fans Thinking Ms. Marvel Could Be on the Way

Agents of SHIELD introduced a new character last night that has left some fans of the show hoping a popular Inhuman could be arriving at one point or another. About halfway through the episode, it’s revealed Deke Shaw’s (Jeff Ward) assistant Trevor (Shainu Bala) is actually an undercover SHIELD agent that Mack (Henry Simmons) and company address as Agent Khan, leading some fans to believe it could be a nod to Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel.

While one would think Kamala is a character Marvel Studios would be saving for a movie or high-budget show on Disney+, Agents of SHIELD has been the primary Marvel property to deal with Inhumans. In fact, Marvel Studios would likely have to end up retconning that part of Ms. Marvel’s origin if they were to introduce the fan-favorite character in a film.

“A brother (or cousin) of Kamala Khan?!” @Gooffan_Chuck tweeted last night. “(fingers crossed).”

“Does make me wonder if he has an Inhuman relative,” @BrujahKingJE tweeted alongside a gif of Ms. Marvel using her embiggening powers.

When we asked Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige if the character was stuffed away somewhere in Catapin Marvel, he admitted she wasn’t alive at the time of the film.

“I think she’s a contemporary story,” Feige explained. “I don’t think she was a little kid in 1990. I’m not sure she was born in 1995. This is the first step towards introducing her hero is how you begin to bring her about at some point.”

Feige isn’t the only one hoping for the character to join a film at some point. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has previously gone public expressing her desire for the Inhuman to pop up in a future film in the franchise.

“I mean my dream would be that Ms. Marvel gets to come into play in the sequel,” Larson said. “That’s the goal.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.