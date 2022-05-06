Amazing Doctor Strange Cosplay Goes Viral

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse is finally hitting theaters in less than two weeks, and Marvel fans are eager to see the return of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as well as the MCU debut of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and more. The movie also promises some big surprises, so it really can't come soon enough. There's been a lot of exciting fan art and cosplays online leading up to the movie, and the latest Doctor Strange costume to hit Twitter has gone viral.

"So I made a Doctor Strange outfit and here's how the images turned out," Zainab Jiwa tweeted. "Incredible photography by @jasumalde ✨ fun editing trials by me," she added. "The amount of love on this tweet 🥺Thanks so so much! It took me a while to design and make, so this really means a lot to me! Vids and images will be on my other socials. 💙 Much love back." You can check out the cosplay photos below:

Earlier this year, Cumberbatch teased that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse is going to be on par with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It's a big, big movie," Cumberbatch shared before comparing it to his last outing in the MCU. "It's going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it's got, we're going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I'll put my flag in the sand."

Cumberbatch also talked about the upcoming movie in an interview with Esquire earlier this year.

"I've got the Second Album Fear with this one, like anyone should, because the first one was such a riotous success and he's become a much-loved character," Cumberbatch explained. "They're very good at exceeding expectations, when expectations are low. I think it's always harder to exceed them when they're high. I'm not saying they make them low. 'We're going to do Ant-Man!' It's just the way they make these things work. On paper you think 'Is that exciting?' They're starting to take more risks now, I think. I mean, their directors are very tied into the house style. But, you know, Taika Waititi, they were, like, 'Are we…? Is this going to work?' And it's f-cking so funny, Thor: Ragnarok."

You can check out the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse hits theatres on May 6th.