Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Images Reveal New Looks At Scarlet Witch & America Chavez

Marvel Studios’ next big film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is inching closer and closer to theaters and we’re starting to get a ton of goodies. Last month we got an awesome new trailer for the film during the Super Bowl and official confirmation that Sir. Patrick Stewart will return as Professor Charles Xavier in the film.

Now, we’re getting some new goodies in the form of new images from the film. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stills feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. You can check out the images below.

Doctor Strange has been on quite the journey since getting his first solo outing. The Sorcerer Supreme has traveled to space to battle Thanos alongside Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. He also got decimated and ultimately revived five years later with the rest of the characters that blipped. Most recently, Strange almost broke the multiverse with Peter Parker, and now he has his own issues to deal with in the upcoming sequel.

You would think that after saving the world from Thanos’ army in Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange would be an Avenger. It turns out that Cumberbatch doesn’t think that’s the case. The actor previously explained why Doctor Strange isn’t an official Avenger.

“People say that you were in the Avengers, but you’re not an Avenger, right? No, I’m not. I’m not at Stark Tower with Nick Fury,” he told KCRW. “No, he’s sort of outside of that realm, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a character trait. I think that is just a job title. He’s there to protect the reality of the Avengers in a different way to what they have been fighting up until the point that everything collides in the last two Avengers movies, so he holds his position as an adult on the periphery of that, but I think only for so long. There’s always a moment where he has to work with people and team up. And you know, we might see that in the next film; you have to wait and see.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.