Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Is ‘On The Level Of Spider-Man No Way Home’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch says that this movie is on the level of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU actor explained what he meant in the latest issue of Empire Magazine. During a feature about the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Cumberbatch explained that the scope of this film matches the ambition of Tom Holland’s wildly-successful Spidey crossover. From the little that fans have seen of Multiverse of Madness, that seems to be the direction things are heading. Patrick Stewart popping in as Professor X during the trailer must be small potatoes if they’re holding the biggest bombshells for the release. Nevertheless, the Doctor Strange star is planting his flag now, Multiverse of Madness is going to be just as wild for fans as No Way Home was. If this prediction becomes reality, Marvel fans are in for a good time this summer.

“It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch argued before comparing it to his last outing in the MCU. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

Previously, the Doctor Strange star talked to Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast about No Way Home. He had a lot of praise for director Jon Watts and series star Tom Holland. However, he correctly predicted that the audacity of the project would be a hit with audiences.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch opined. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

Doctor Strange returns to theaters May 6th.

Do you think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will challenge No Way Home‘s epic run? Let us know down in the comments!