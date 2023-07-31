Andrew Garfield on The Amazing Spider-Man Franchise: "The Story Never Ends."

Even nearly two years removed from Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are still clamoring for Andrew Garfield to complete his unfinished Peter Parker trilogy. The British actor starred as Spider-Man in two theatrical films in 2011 and 2014, distinguishing itself from the Tobey Maguire movies by branding as The Amazing Spider-Man. 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received mixed reviews from critics and underperformed by Spidey standards at the box office, leading Sony Pictures to scrapping its future plans for Garfield, opting to join forces with Marvel Studios to reboot the character once again, this time with Tom Holland in the lead.

Garfield got his closure in No Way Home when he returned as his Peter Parker. While footage from his universe was never shown, Garfield's Spider-Man alluded to how he changed following Gwen Stacy's death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Following some motivational speak and a web-slinging team-up later, Garfield's Spider-Man returned to his universe.

Garfield Sparks Hope Regarding The Amazing Spider-Man 3

In a new quote from the official Spider-Man: No Way Home art book, Andrew Garfield has teased that his Peter Parker's story is continuing no matter what future productions hold.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere," Garfield said (h/t Spider-Man News). "There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

That continuing story exists with a renewed purpose, as Garfield believes Spider-Man: No Way Home redeemed his Peter.

"It's changed his life," Garfield continued. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world.

"If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a purpose presence in that regard. And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

Will The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Happen?

While Garfield will be questioned about The Amazing Spider-Man 3 until the end of time. it does not seem to be in the cards logistically right now. Sony Pictures has plenty of Spidey-related content in the pipeline, with Kraven The Hunter and Madame Web both set to release next year. Venom 3 and a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film are also in early development. Sony is partnering with Prime Video for a Spider-Man Noir project as well, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is also on the way.

That said, Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church recently told ComicBook.com that he has heard rumors about Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire working on a fourth Spider-Man movie. If that rumor comes to fruition, it could open the door even further for Sony to also revisit Garfield's franchise.