Fans Call For Amazing Spider-Man 3 After Andrew Garfield Says He’s “Open” to Return

Andrew Garfield is “definitely open” to taking another swing at Spider-Man. Made possible by the ongoing collaboration between Sony Pictures and Disney’s Marvel Studios — and a multiverse-opening magic spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — Garfield suits up for the first time since 2014 in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seven years after Sony Pictures pulled the plug on the Amazing Spider-Man universe, scrapping plans for spinoffs and at least two more sequels with Garfield, fans are reigniting calls for Garfield to return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and continue as the resident wall-crawler of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many,” Garfield told Variety when asked about potentially revisiting the character again. “He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

RELATED STORY: Sony’s Scrapped Plans For Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Joining the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in No Way Home allowed a “really grateful” Garfield to “tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing.” 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 leaves off on somewhat of a hopeful note: Garfield’s Peter steps back into the role of re-inspired superhero six months after quitting over the death of his love Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

“I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director [Jon Watts], and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me,” Garfield told Variety. “There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”

For Garfield, who was set to return for two sequels dated for 2016 and 2018 before Sony rebooted Spider-Man in the MCU, the now 38-year-old actor “wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker.”

“I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from [Spider-Man producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and [director] Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable,” Garfield said. “It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

Since the December 17 release of No Way Home, fans have taken to Twitter to petition Sony and Marvel to “make The Amazing Spider-Man 3” and allow Garfield to finish his trilogy. Others hope to see Garfield repeatedly reprise the role in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, home to anti-heroes Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto).

See what fans are saying about The Amazing Spider-Man 3:

From @JoeyTaucher

@SonyPictures, you better make The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Venom 3, Morbius, Kraven, any of it, all of it, be right for him! 👏🏻 #MakeTASM3 https://t.co/PvQ38DAhOZ — Joey Taucher (@JoeyTaucher) January 7, 2022

From @cultboredom

Yeah imma need Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 already… https://t.co/LNBS6Yht2l — Tré (@cultboredom) January 7, 2022

From @Struggler2Dark

https://twitter.com/Struggler2Dark/status/1479277582747148289

From @jeamland

So given the success of No Way Home, Sony should clearly immediately green-light Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3. — Benno (@jeamland) January 7, 2022

From @reyeverdeen

https://twitter.com/reyeverdeen/status/1479301945500348420

From @lionslunchtime

WE NEED THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 — lionslunchtime (@lionslunchtime) January 7, 2022

From @TobeyGifs