Thomas Haden Church Has "Heard Rumors" Sam Raimi May Do Another Spider-Man With Tobey Maguire (Exclusive)

Thomas Haden Church has now appeared as Flint Marko in two Spider-Man films, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. If he gets his choice, however, the actor would most certainly appear in a third one. More particularly, Church tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that he'd love to appear in a fourth Spider-Man flick from the mind of Raimi.

"There's always been some kind of…I've heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," Church says, speaking with us in support of Peacock's Twisted Metal.

Is Sam Raimi making a fourth Spider-Man movie?

Raimi has long been attached to a fourth Spider-Man project, with Sony even pushing the film into pre-production point. The filmmaker has now said he's down to return to such a project, especially after shooting a multiversal project like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi last year said when asked about another possible Spider-Man sequel. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on STARZ. All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal, on the other hand, will hit Peacock on July 27th.

