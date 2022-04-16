Amazing Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield the Iconic Black Suit

Ever since Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, everyone wants to know when will the actor return in the role. Fans have been pitching all over social media for the Amazing Spider-Man 3, and some have even floated the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit and taking on Tom Hardy’s Venom. Some recent fan art brings that exact idea to life. An Instagram artist that goes by Spdrmnkyxxiii, created a cool concept that shows Garfield with the black suit.

The fan art shows Garfield in the classic symbiote suit and it’s slowly taking over his red Spider-Man costume. The suit fits the actor very well and would be a good edition for his universe. Hopefully Sony moves forward with this idea and gives the Amazing Spider-Man star the third film he deserves. You can check out the fan art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield hadn’t been in the role since 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man 2. The way he exited the role was pretty messed up. There was a massive Sony leak and it revealed some distasteful emails about the actor, so him returning to work with Marvel Studios had to be therapeutic. Recently, Garfield spoke on returning again to his Spider-Man role, and it seems that he’s really willing to come back if the story and everything surrounding the role is good. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor told them exactly what it would take for him to return.



“It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life,” he previously stated. “So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course.”



Garfield continued, “I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”



In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Do you think Andrew Garfield should get an Amazing Spider-Man 3? How did you feel about No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!