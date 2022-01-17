Amazing Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield Reveals What Would Make Him Return

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man was a great addition to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now fans are wondering if there is any kind of future for the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. The actor, who actually snuck into Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tobey Maguire on opening weekend, spoke with the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week, and dug into the aftermath of everyone learning he really was kidding that whole time. Along the way, he touched down on what made his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so special, and whether he would return to the Spider-Verse again.

During the interview, he talked about whether he would be open to a return as Peter Parker again, and what would motivate him to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That love has reached me, and the enjoyment of people in theaters has reached me,” Garfield told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It’s very touching, I find it very deeply moving, because when we started my second Spider-Man film, it petered out. There was a disjointedness there. So for me, coming back and actually getting some more time to have fun with it, and to give the character some closure, and to play and the be the version of Spider-Man that I was always wanting to get to, and to be with Tobey and Tom and the rest of everybody in the movie, that was healing. It was just an incredible full-circle moment, and of course you have this other element, where it’s breaking records in terms of people wanting to see it, and you have this incredible critical response, and you have being a part of Tom’s origin story, and I was torn open by Tom’s storyline, by Tom being isolated at the end away from his love and away from his best friend. IT gives me chills now, when I saw it, I was broken by it. It was so agonizing, and the way he plays it, and the way the three of them have created this love bond, and to see it broken, it’s…the tragedy of it is so palpable and heavy and real amidst these very light, John Hughes-y films. Jon Watts and Tom have really, with Zendaya and with Jacob, they’ve created something profound and spectacular while being an incredibly effective popcorn entertainment film. All of these things start to become icing on top of icing on top of icing. And to have a friendship with Tobey now that I didn’t have as deeply previously that I’m so grateful for, to have a mentor in him and to have a real brotherhood with him and Tom is just gorgeous. And there’s this other thing that you’ve alluded to where you feel kind of seen and appreciated, and welcomed and feel a part of a character that you’ve always wanted to be a part of. I’m really humbled by it, to be honest. I’m very very touched by it and I owe a lot of that to Amy Pascal and to Kevin for bringing me into the fold and allowing me to have another crack, and to audiences for their generosity and I’m really humbled. All I want to do is be a part of stories that make a difference in people’s lives, so to have that be reflected back and for people to be saying that’s what’s happening is all the satisfaction that I want. In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that, and again, it would have ot be something very unique, very special, and of service to an audience, of service to the character. I think there’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not surewhat that is, but if we could figure that out, it would be so much fun….And also I would love to continue to work with Tobey and with Tom. That three brother dynamic is so juicy. But to be honest…I’m so happy and satisfied and grateful to be a part of this that it’s hard to want more right now. I’m really trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience, and say thank you. I feel very very humbled and grateful for the response.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.