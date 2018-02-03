‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Gets An Animated Version

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp arrived last week and now the first look at the bug-named superheroes’ upcoming adventures are getting a very appropriate animated version.

YouTube’s Darth Blender combined clips from Antz and Bee Movie with the audio track from the real Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer to create an oddly perfect look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film as though they really were, well, an ant man and a wasp-like bee. You can check out the hilarious video above.

As you can see, the video reimagines Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang as Z-4195 (“Z” for short,) the Woody Allen-voiced hero of DreamWorks’ first animated film, 1998’s Antz while Jerry Seinfeld’s Barry B. Benson from 2007’s Bee Movie becomes Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne. While there are a few moments that don’t quite match the real Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer — there’s no shrinking buildings in either Antz or Bee Movie, for example — the mashup is spot-on, complete with dramatic car chase.

And just like the real trailer, the reimagining doesn’t really shed any light on the plot of the upcoming film. Marvel Studios have kept a very tight lid on its impending releases as of late, though we do know, thanks to director Peyton Reed, that the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man picks up with Scott in the aftermath of his place in Captain America: Civil War.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” Reed said. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

We also know that the film’s primary antagonist will be Ghost and, thanks to some recent set photos from pickup shots on the movie she will somehow manage to get her hands-on Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) base of operations — the same building that Pym shrinks down in the real trailer for the film. As for why Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) is taking the suitcase-sized building, fans will just have to wait for the film to come out this summer,

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to open in theaters on July 6, 2018.

