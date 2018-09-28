‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Is the 5th Highest Grossing MCU Movie Ever in China

While it may not be Marvel’s biggest (get it?) franchise in North America, Ant-Man and the Wasp managed to pull off some truly impressive numbers in the Chinese market.

According to Gavin Feng, who tracks the Chinese box office, the film recently ended its theatrical run in China with $122 million in receipts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feng notes that $122 million makes it the fifth-highest-grossing Marvel movie yet, behind Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avenger: Infinity War.

The film came in so close behind Iron Man 3 that it is a virtual tie. Given the content of Civil War, this also means that Iron Man 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp are effectively the highest-grossing non-Avengers movies on the list.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken in over $2 billion at the Chinese box office so far.

This year alone, the studio has been dominant in the global box office.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios‘ three releases this year — Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp — have emerged in the top ten films of 2018 so far, in first, second, and seventh place, respectively.

Crossover event film Infinity War leads with $2.046 billion worldwide, trailed by Black Panther at $1.34 billion. Ant-Man and the Wasp has pulled in a solid $610 million worldwide, putting the Ant-Man followup within range of other lower-end MCU projects like Doctor Strange ($677m) and Thor sequel The Dark World ($644m).

Infinity War is the first superhero film to earn more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office and is just the fourth film in history to accomplish the feat, behind only James Cameron-directed heavyweights Avatar ($2.78b) and Titanic ($2.18b), and Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b).

Domestically, Black Panther ranks first with $700 million — only the third film in history to reach that milestone, after Avatar ($760m) and The Force Awakens ($936m) — topping the second place Infinity War, which earned $678 million of its haul domestically.